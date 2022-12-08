Read full article on original website
Search underway for 32-year-old man after woman found dead in Sunderland - OLD
Police are searching for a 32-year-old man after a woman in her 40s was found dead in Sunderland.Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for information in relation to the death on Brady Street which is being treated as suspicious.The man has been identified as Alexander Carr, 32, who has links to the Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.Officers searching for Alexander Carr are appealing to the public for information.We're looking to locate Carr, 32, & speak to him in connection with the death of a woman in #Sunderland.We were called to an address on Brady Street about 12.30pm on...
BBC
Scot dies after bar shooting in St Lucia
A 48-year-old man from Scotland has died after a bar shooting on the Caribbean island of St Lucia. Donnie McKinnon is understood to be from Lochaber in the Highlands. He was previously a manager at the Marcliffe Hotel in Aberdeen. Another British man, Peter Jackson from Lancashire, was hurt in...
BBC
Mark Lovell: Third man arrested over Newry murder
A third man has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Mark Lovell. The 58-year-old was shot a number of times at close range in his car near his home in Ardcarn Park shortly after 18:00 GMT on 1 December. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder...
BBC
County Londonderry hit-and-run incident leaves woman dead
A woman has died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening. Police said a motorist called at about19:00 GMT concerned about the safety of a pedestrian in Dunhill Road between Coleraine and Limavady. Officers closed the road and found the body of a woman who they believe was...
BBC
Man, 35, dies after three-vehicle crash in East Kilbride
Police have named a pedestrian killed in a crash involving three vehicles in East Kilbride. John Paul McGinty, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident happened on the A726 Queensway shortly after 18:30 on Wednesday. The road was closed for six hours for a police investigation. The vehicles...
BBC
Man arrested after police vehicle collision in Dundee
A man has been arrested after a collision between an unmarked police vehicle and another car in Dundee. A white Ford Focus failed to stop when signalled to by officers in a police vehicle in the city's Clepington Road at about 10:10 on Tuesday. Police Scotland said the incident then...
BBC
County Londonderry hit-and-run victim was Catriona Josephine Johnston
A woman who died after a hit-and-run in County Londonderry on Tuesday evening was Catriona Josephine Johnston. The 35-year-old was a pedestrian and died at the scene of a crash on the Dunhill Road, between Coleraine and Limavady, on Tuesday. Police said a motorist called about 19:00 GMT concerned about...
BBC
Herne Bay: Two injured as car crashes into barber shop
Two people were injured when a car crashed into a barber shop in Herne Bay. The crash happened at about 11:15 GMT on Wednesday at the Partners Barbers and Tattoo Studio on the High Street. Images show the vehicle inside the premises surrounded by debris, and with panels and lighting...
