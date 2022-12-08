ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
CBS News

Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft

PALMDALE, Cal. (CNN) -- The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft...
PALMDALE, CA
defensenews.com

Keep COVID-19 military vaccine mandate, defense secretary says

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. This past week more than 20 Republican governors sent a...
Hutch Post

Marshall: 2023 NDAA eliminates COVID vaxx mandate for military

Washington – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall helped secure a major win as part of his longstanding effort to protect American servicemembers from Joe Biden’s COVID-19 punitive vaccine mandate, according to a statement from the Senator's office. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), legislation critical to American military...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Expansion of Fallon Range Training Complex to be included in National Defense Authorization Act

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A plan to expand the U.S. Navy’s Fallon Range Complex will be included in the National Defense Authorization Act for the upcoming fiscal year. Including the project in the annual funding bill was a priority for Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen and Republican Rep. Mark Amodei. The agreement will provide the Fallon Range Training Complex with an additional 558,535 acres for military training.
FALLON, NV
8 News Now

Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WSFA

Alabama delegates react to national defense spending bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Congress nears the end of the calendar year, there are still several important government priorities to handle before the end of the session. One of those is the National Defense Authorization Act, better known as the NDAA, which is the blueprint for defensive funding. Congress’...
ALABAMA STATE
Augusta Free Press

ClineWatch: Would Ben Cline vote against Uyghurs if they were Christians?

Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline has said he wants to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its many human rights abuses. So it was surprising to learn that he was one of only 17 House Republicans to vote NO on the Uyghur Policy Act (HR 4785) last week. (The bill, sponsored by Republican Young Kim of California, passed 407-17.)
CALIFORNIA STATE
defensenews.com

House passes defense bill with more Taiwan, Ukraine security aid

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday passed 350-80 the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act after making several concessions to the Senate, which did not pass its own version of the bill for the second straight year in a row. The $858 billion NDAA amounts to an 8% increase...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Red Hill funds included in annual defense bill

(The Center Square) - The National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023 includes $1 billion for cleaning up the site of a fuel leak into Hawaii's water supply. The U.S. Navy is shuttering the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility after 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled in November 2021. The leaked fuel sickened residents and forced some to move out of their residences.
HAWAII STATE
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Johnson attend unveiling of B-21 stealth bomber that will be housed at Ellsworth AFB

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new B-21 Raider was unveiled in Palmdale, California, Friday night. Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson were both there for the debut. Rounds and Johnson say the B-21s will be the most advanced piece of technology ever developed for the defense of the United States. The first two squadrons for the stealth bomber will be located at Ellsworth Air Force base in Box Elder.
PALMDALE, CA

