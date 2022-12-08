Read full article on original website
KEPR
Vehicle fire closes I-82 eastbound in Umatilla County
Umatilla County, Ore. — A vehicle fire closed I-82 eastbound for several hours in Umatilla County. Around 2:15 p.m., Umatilla County Fire District 1 assisted the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District with putting out a vehicle fire on I-82 at mile marker one, just past the Washington-Oregon border. Umatilla...
centraloregondaily.com
I-84 remains closed due to weather and road conditions
ODOT: East. Ore.: I-84 remains closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and Exit 302 in Baker City. The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Warming station explores heating up again
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Warming Station continues to operate as a drop-in station where the homeless who are eligible can receive motel vouchers on cold nights. That practice was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic and due to a lack of volunteers, it continues to be the way the center on Southeast Court Avenue operates on a day-to-day basis.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Reported Wolf Depredation in Union and Baker Counties
NORTHEAST OREGON – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has confirmed two additional wolf depredations from Union and Baker Counties. These incidents took place in Pelican Creek in Union County and Manning Creek in Baker County. ODFW issued the following report:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cove Community Association Needs Help Keeping Cherry Fair Equipment Safe
COVE – The Cove Community Association is raising money to purchase an enclosed trailer that will serve as a storage unit for the Cove Cherry Fair’s various tables, chairs, signs, games and other supplies. Equipment is currently being stored outside and concerns have been raised over possible weathering and degradation. Donations can be sent to the Cove Cherry Association at P.O. Box 31, Cove, 97824.
KTVB
I-84 now open after crash in Baker County caused closure
BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open, after they were closed from Pendleton to Ontario, Oregon, due to a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday. The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Owner and Managers of Ace Hardware Sat Down for Candid Conversation about Measure 114
BAKER CITY, LA GRANDE, PENDLETON– Measure 114 has been a hot topic since election night in Oregon. And while the justice system continues to work through challenges, lawsuits etc., gun dealers and business owners are concerned. Elkhorn Media Group (EMG) sat down recently with Scott Thatcher (ST), owner of...
northeastoregonnow.com
Motorist Injured in Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident on S. Highway 395
A motorist was injured Thursday morning in single-vehicle rollover accident on S. Highway 395. At 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8, Umatilla County Fire District #1 was dispatched to a vehicle rollover on S. Highway 395 near Denny’s restaurant. Upon arrival, crews came across one passenger who was ejected from a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck. The patient was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with injuries. While crews were on scene at this incident, two more calls came in for a motor vehicle crash and a vehicle fire.
nbcrightnow.com
UDPATE: I-84 eastbound reopened in Oregon
OREGON.- UPDATE: 2:49 p.m. These lanes are now back open. DECEMBER 9, 2022 9:27 a.m. I-84 eastbound is now also closed at exit 265 at La Grande. I-84 eastbound lanes are currently closed at Baker City exits 304 and 306 following a truck crash. According to the Oregon Department of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
County to consider transferring stagecoach to museum
WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners meets today (Monday) at 1:15 p.m. and will consider a motion to divest interest in a historical stagecoach that the county owns that is currently in the possession of the Fort Walla Walla Museum where it has been on historical display since 1970.
FOX 11 and 41
I-82 deadly semi rollover causes traffic detour
According to Washington State Patrol, A deadly semi rollover crash on I-82 near mile post 116 just south of Kennewick causes traffic detour. WSP says the west bound lanes are blocked. Washington State Trooper Chris Thorson says overall in Kennewick there have been close to 51 crashes since Friday. He goes on to say that there have been 7 crashes in Yakima, 10 in Grandview and 5 in Walla Walla. If you are planning on traveling in Washington make sure to check wash-dots website for 24/7 road conditions and check tripcheck.com if you are planning on traveling in Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Byram: Drug measure brings danger
PENDLETON – Pendleton police are continuing to investigate a check washing ring. Chief Chuck Byram says he anticipates more arrests and additional charges. He also said that since the passage of Measure 110, the public is less safe than it was when possession of drugs was an arrestable offense.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Union County Search and Rescue recognized by Oregon State Sheriff’s Association
UNION COUNTY – (Information from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.) The Union County Search and Rescue team was recognized at the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association’s end of the year award banquet. Search and Rescue Coordinator for Union County Nick Vora and SAR Volunteer Kyle Tucker received the Program of the Year and Volunteer of the Year awards respectively.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Parked Pendleton Police SUV starts chain-reaction crash on icy hill
A parked police SUV on an icy hill in Pendleton started a chain reaction crash of other parked vehicles earlier this week. The incident was caught on video. It shows the parked SUV sliding backward down the hill. It then hits a boat. The boat then hits a pickup truck.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oil Tanker Strikes a Snowplow Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Details Oregon State Police) On December 4, at 9:38 p.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I84W near mile marker 322. A CMV pulling a tanker full of oil, attempted to pass an ODOT snowplow on the right. The CMV first struck the plow with the tractor then with the tanker trailer. A hole was punched in the tanker and the contents leaked onto the freeway. HAZMAT responded to the incident for the oil spill. No injuries were reported. The CMV was towed by a non-preference tow per OSP request. The driver of the CMV was issued a citation for Unsafe Passing on The Right.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School District Pausing After School Activities due to Illness Concerns
BAKER COUNTY – (Release from the Baker School District) Baker 5J families – We are seeing an increased spread of illness across Baker County and a resulting spike in absenteeism at our schools. We are working closely with the Baker County Health Department and are committed to keeping schools open as long as we have the staffing to do so. However, a decision has been made to pause auxiliary/after school programming temporarily at this time (list below) – we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. (Athletics are not currently affected!)
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two are arrested for stealing a vehicle and more
December 10, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., Pendleton Police personnel responded to a residence in the 500 block of NW 21st Street after a resident discovered that his vehicle, a 2008 Ford F-350, was stolen from his residence sometime overnight. Additionally, an ATV was in the bed of the pick-up and a 16-foot flatbed trailer was attached to the rear of the pick-up at the time of the theft. After officers arrived and took the stolen vehicle report, an officer located the detached trailer in the neighborhood of the original theft.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Barreto Manufacturing Receives OSUEA Cooperator Award
LA GRANDE – (information from the Union County 4-H) Barreto Manufacturing recently received an OSUEA Cooperator award during the annual OSU Extension Conference. The Union County 4-H sighted Barreto’s continued contributions to the OSU Extension Program and Union County 4-H in particular. In a recent social media post, Union County 4-H wrote:“Barreto Manufacturing and the Barreto Family have been an integral part of the Union County Extension family for over 30 years. Chris and Greg Barreto encouraged their children to be active in 4-H. Chris served for seven years as a 4-H club leader and was an active volunteer with other clubs, and at the State Fair. Their business contributes over $22,000 annually at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show and Union County Fair auctions.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Elgin FFA Receives $3,000 Show Supplies Donation
ELGIN – The Elgin FFA Program has received a $3,000 dollar donation from Mark Coomer of NW Farm Credit Union. The grant will go toward purchasing panels and show supplies for the program and will allow greater student involvement in livestock showing. According to Elgin ag teacher and FFA advisor, Daniel Bolen, Elgin FFA students’ involvement in livestock showing has “grown considerably” since the summer of 2021 when the program was donated an entire flock of twelve show ewes (female sheep), with several students even exhibiting lambs last year.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Trail Trader Speaks Out on Measure 114
LA GRANDE – The passing of Measure 114, and the ongoing legal situation that triggered in its wake, has generated quite a bit of discussion to say the least. Concerns have been raised among both Oregonians interested in firearms and those directly involved in the distribution of firearms. Recently, one local business involved in firearms sales, Oregon Trail Trader, had the opportunity to give their thoughts on the situation.
