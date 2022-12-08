ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ: Memphis rapper who made music video bragging about COVID relief fraud sentenced

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fontrell Antonio Baines, also known by his stage name of “Nuke Bizzle” was sentenced to six years in prison for committing COVID relief fraud, on top of drug and gun charges, according to the Department of Justice.

Baines, a 33-year-old rapper from Memphis, came under investigation after posting a music video to his YouTube and Instagram accounts titled “EDD”.

EDD is an acronym for Employment Development Department. Different states have different EDDs, set up as part of the CARES Act which was created to ease the financial burden of the COVID-19 pandemic. Baines is accused of defrauding California’s Employment Development Department to the tune of $704,760.

In his song “EDD”, Baines can be heard saying “I done got rich off of EDD...My swagger for EDD” while holding up a stack of envelopes from the EDD. He then said he was getting rich by “go to the bank with a stack of these”, referring to the debit cards that he received from the EDD in the mail, according to the Department of Justice.

In all, the Department of Justice said that Baines filed 92 false claims with California’s EDD.

In a few of those claims, Baines used the identity of a Missouri man who briefly went to school but never worked in California to apply for unemployment benefits, the Department of Justice said. According to court records, Baines used a debit card issued to that man based on that false claim to withdraw about $2,500.

The Department of Justice said that Baines had these illegally-gotten debit cards, pre-loaded with unemployment benefits, sent to his address in Beverly Hills and Koreatown.

In his song “EDD”, Baines said, “I just seen 30 cards land in one day. Got straight on the phone and active...Unemployment so sweet. We had 1.5 land this week.”

A sentencing memorandum filed by federal prosecutors said that Baines turned the taxpayer-funded program into “his personal piggybank”.

Baines was ordered to pay back that $704,760 to the California Employment Development Department.

In addition to the COVID relief fraud, Baines was also found guilty, in separate cases, to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute.

The gun charge stems from a semi-automatic pistol with 14 rounds being found at Baines Hollywood Hills house in October 2020. The Department of Justice said that Baines was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior felony convictions in Tennessee and Nevada.

In the drug charge, authorities said Baines was arrested at Memphis International Airport on January 31, 2020 when he attempted to check a bag that had various drugs including oxycodone, promethazine with codeine, alprazolam (Xanax) and seven pounds of weed.

Baines was arrested in October 2020. He pled guilty to one count of mail fraud, along with the gun and drug charges, and was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the Department of Justice said.

Comments / 12

Carol WRIGHT
3d ago

I wonder WHY this type of person even THINKS they can "get away " with this? Maybe that's the problem, they DON'T think.

Reply
2
 

