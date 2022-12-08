Read full article on original website
Senators draft bipartisan framework to legalize DACA recipients and extend Trump-era border policy
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have landed on an initial framework intended to bolster border security and provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, sources told CNN.
Rep. Tenney introduces bill to redirect IRS funding to southern border as Title 42 nears its end
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., has introduced legislation to use increased spending on the IRS for strengthening the southern border instead.
Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship
WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
House Republican bill would expand fast removals of illegal immigrants, as Title 42’s end nears
A new House bill would significantly expand the use of expedited removal to deport illegal immigrants encountered at the border, just as the Title 42 authority is ending.
Governor Abbott Told President Biden He Needs to Protect the United States
Governor Abbott authorizes an M1113 APCScreenshot from Twitter. Since President Joe Biden took office, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a series of executive orders to curtail immigration. Texas was seeing thousands of people crossing the Texas-Mexican border.
Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state
A state judge has blocked an effort to ban most abortions in Iowa by upholding a court decision made three years ago
Texas Republicans vow to secure southern border 'once and for all' come January
House Republicans from Texas debuted a framework to regain control of the U.S.-Mexico border when the GOP takes the majority in early January and vowed to end the crisis "once and for all." The Texas delegation announced Thursday morning outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington a four-prong plan to reverse...
Senate president warns insurers 'there will be hell to pay' if rates don't drop
Can Florida lawmakers save the state's crumbling property insurance market from collapse? That's the goal this week as members returned to Tallahassee for a special session.
Federal judge: Lake and Finchem lawsuit frivolous
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors filed for Motion of Sanctions, which a judge granted, towards Kari Lake.
Judge forces GOP officials in Arizona's Cochise County to certify midterm results, ending a high-stakes confrontation
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
Texas Republicans release their plan to improve border security
"As Members of Congress representing Texans and the southern border we commit to the same and offer these solutions to fulfill the goals of the Commitment to America," Today the Texas Republican House delegation released their proposal to secure and control the southern border, which included a range of changes.
Biden faces new Dem pressure to take stronger action at Mexico border
Moderate Democrats are now putting pressure on the Biden administration to adopt stricter border policies with Title 42's expiration on the horizon later this month.
Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent.
Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tillis-Sinema border plan dubbed ‘fig leaf’ amnesty
As fast as you can shout, “border agents, run!” immigration hardliners are building opposition to a new Senate comprehensive migrant plan that they’ve already labeled “fig leaf” amnesty. Former immigration officials, including some who have worked the border for decades, and veterans of the fight...
Supreme Court to hear 2nd case on student debt forgiveness
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a second appeal by the Biden administration as it tries to rescue its student debt forgiveness plan. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a second appeal by the Biden administration as it tries to rescue its student debt forgiveness plan.
Supreme Court won't block California flavored tobacco ban
The Supreme Court has refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November
Kevin McCarthy faces debt-limit dilemma as House GOP ratchets up demands amid speaker bid
House Republicans are plotting tactics for their new majority and weighing how to use their leverage to enact a laundry list of demands, with many zeroing in on an issue with enormous economic implications: Raising the nation's borrowing limit.
House Democrat seeks to prevent Trump from running in 2024
(The Center Square) – Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
