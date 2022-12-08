ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New York Post

Democrats push bill to let illegal-immigrant veterans gain citizenship

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Tuesday put up for debate a bill that would make it easier for illegal-immigrant US veterans and their families to stay in the country — as Republicans derided the measure as another Biden administration step toward enabling open borders. The Veteran Service Recognition Act would require the Department of Homeland Security to establish protocols for identifying noncitizen veterans, require immigration adjudicators to consider their service records in deportation proceedings and allow veterans to stay in the US until they conclude. Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) accused Democrats of using the “flowery” title to “mask the bills’ true...
Daily Montanan

Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines lobbied fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee to oppose the confirmation of a University of Montana law professor for the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Daines’ office did not respond Friday to a request for comment. One day earlier, Daines’ […] The post Tester’s office says Daines created political division he publicly criticized appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington Examiner

Tillis-Sinema border plan dubbed ‘fig leaf’ amnesty

As fast as you can shout, “border agents, run!” immigration hardliners are building opposition to a new Senate comprehensive migrant plan that they’ve already labeled “fig leaf” amnesty. Former immigration officials, including some who have worked the border for decades, and veterans of the fight...
Bay News 9

Supreme Court to hear 2nd case on student debt forgiveness

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a second appeal by the Biden administration as it tries to rescue its student debt forgiveness plan. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear arguments in a second appeal by the Biden administration as it tries to rescue its student debt forgiveness plan.
The Center Square

House Democrat seeks to prevent Trump from running in 2024

(The Center Square) – Democratic Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline is leading an effort to ban former President Donald Trump from holding public office again. Cicilline, a former Trump impeachment manager, says he will be filing legislation making the case that the Republican should be permanently prevented from running for president under a clause of the 14th Amendment, because he participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
