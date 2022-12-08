Read full article on original website
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection
Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
sneakernews.com
Reebok Officially Unveils Collaborative Street Fighter Collection
Reebok is no stranger to acknowledging the influential nature of pop culture. Their latest collaborative collection with DC Comics is indicative of that sentiment alone. After months of seldom releases overseas, the Boston-based brand is further cementing its hold over infusing their archives with the iconic characters that filled our childhood, officially announcing the Reebok x Street Fighter collection in conjunction with the revolutionary franchises 35th anniversary.
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s MADE in UK Classics Put Together A Gentleman’s Pack Reminiscent Collection
Ostensibly made for New Balance’s more mature audience, the “Gentleman’s Pack” likens the design of the brand’s MADE in UK icons to that of oxfords, loafers, and other sartorial footwear. And following its last appearance in 2020, the collection is about to see a spiritual successor in these upcoming colorways of the 991, 1500, and 730.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” Releasing In 2023
With official images of Jordan Brand’s 2023 roster being revealed in droves, one iconic proposition has remained out of the equation, instead being revealed in-hand from reputable sneaker leaker zsneakerheadz; the Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs”. Celebrating its 25th anniversary after being introduced by Jordan during the 1998...
voguebusiness.com
Mara Hoffman steps closer to synthetic-free swimwear
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. Made from petroleum-based synthetics such as nylon and polyester, swimwear has long been a roadblock for brands looking to move away from fossil fuels. Now, New York label Mara Hoffman thinks it may have cracked the code to unlocking a more sustainable swimsuit.
sneakernews.com
adidas Presents The Stan Smith Lux With Buttery Leathers
Retro footwear is still the dominant trend in footwear, with 1980s designs still commanding attention well into the 2020s. While the affordable tier of $80-120 moves the quickest, there’s a demographic eager to pay a slight premium for materials that are flat-out better. The Stan Smith, perhaps the de...
sneakernews.com
Sean Wotherspoon Reveals Final Sample Of His Collaborative adidas Orketro
Sean Wotherspoon quickly rose to sneaker stardom in 2017, when he beat out 12 other “RevolutionAIRS” in Nike’s “Vote Forward” design contest. And following subsequent restocks of his Air Max 1/97, the Round Two head swapped his Swoosh for a set of Three Stripes. Since, the two have produced several collaborative offerings, the latest of which — a colorful pair of Orketros — is due to release very, very soon.
hypebeast.com
AMI and PUMA Reconnect for Second Apparel Collection of 2022
Earlier this year, and AMI presented their first collaboration with a photoshoot that starred Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, and now the two brands have reconnected for a sequel collection. This time around, the collection lookbook features R&B and soul musician GIVĒON, who stars alongside model, Quannah Chasinghorse. Both part...
The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things
The limited-edition kit is available online and at TLB’s flagship Detroit store
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green”
Michael Jordan’s 63-point performance against the Boston Celtics in 1986 continues to serve as a ready inspirational addition to Jordan Brand’s roster of offerings each year, having last dressed the Air Jordan 1 in its synonymous scheme back in 2020. Just a short two years later, the unusual cast of green has returned to reimagine yet another AJ1 alongside a women’s-exclusive Air Jordan 3.
hypebeast.com
Brazilian Streetwear Brand Piet and Oakley Collaborated on Reinterpreted Archive Pieces
Brazil streetwear brand Piet, headed by designer Pedro Andrade, has joined forces with iconic sunglasses label Oakley for a run of reimagined pieces from Oakley’s extensive archive. The range coincides with Piet’s 10th year anniversary, intertwining together nostalgic themes and the lasting influence Oakley has had in Brazil’s streetwear...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” Is Expected September 2023
The Air Jordan 2 has had a stellar 2022, in particular when taking into account its lack of retros since 1986 relative to some of its other Jordan Brand counterparts. The model’s slew of retros is reportedly set to continue into the next year. Recently, a “Black Cement” mock-up...
Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder Of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, To Create One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory And Brainwave Technology
Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high...
hypebeast.com
Bogey Boys Presents Its Holiday '22 Golf Collection
Since launching in February 2021, Bogey Boys has made a habit of releasing seasonally themed golf collections that pull heavily from nostalgic styles of the 70’s and 80’s. The brand that started as a passion project of recording artist Macklemore has now unveiled its second holiday collection, featuring matching sets and standalone pieces that can be styled for either golf or casual wear.
