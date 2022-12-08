It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.

