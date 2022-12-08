ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Santa came to town Sunday in Statesville Christmas Parade

For more photos of the Statesville Christmas Parade please see page A3, online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina.
STATESVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
HICKORY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Early donations to Lonely Children's Fund bring in $3,552

The first donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund have started arriving and total $3,552. The goal of the Lonely Children’s Fund is to provide extras, from Christmas gifts to fees to school pictures, for the children in foster care in Iredell County. The hope is to raise $30,000.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book

Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
GASTONIA, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma

Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Olson to perform at Music Speaks series Thursday at Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the December Music Speaks event featuring Bryan Olson. The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell FOP provides shopping experience for 32 families

On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 held its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event at Walmart in Statesville. The Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Troutman Police Department assisted by providing officers to shop with the children. Lodge members and board members also participated.
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
GASTONIA, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Statesville Nutrition, Oscar Morales, Aida Sanchez, Iredell County. Race City Insurance, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Incorporated, Mooresville. Active Spine Chiropractic, Active Spine & Rehab Center, PLLC, Mooresville. Southern Distilling...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

