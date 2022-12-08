Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Gray skies don't dampen spirits at Statesville Corvette Club toy drive
While the skies were gray Sunday, the spirits of the members of the Statesville Corvette Club were bright as a pile of toys continued to grow. The club held its annual Christmas toy drive Sunday for Harmony-based Matthew 25 Ministries. Matthew 25 was founded more than a dozen years ago...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Santa came to town Sunday in Statesville Christmas Parade
For more photos of the Statesville Christmas Parade please see page A3, online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook. Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hickory, NC
Hickory, North Carolina, is filled with many things, namely culture, community, and beautiful things to look at. It’s hard not to appreciate this city in Catawba County with its natural beauty and strong community values. It makes you feel at ease, making your life as easy as it needs...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Early donations to Lonely Children's Fund bring in $3,552
The first donations to the Lonely Children’s Fund have started arriving and total $3,552. The goal of the Lonely Children’s Fund is to provide extras, from Christmas gifts to fees to school pictures, for the children in foster care in Iredell County. The hope is to raise $30,000.
Burke County firefighters collect money for family who lost nearly everything in fire
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A fire department in Burke County is trying to help a family who lost nearly everything in a fire over the weekend. It happened at a home on Eckard Creek Circle Extension. Firefighters said when they got to the home early Saturday morning, heavy smoke was coming out several windows.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“A $1.27 million goal has been met to fund United Way of Iredell County. Chairman Sam Kennington said the campaign is still going strong. ‘Any funds we raise over what is needed to meet budget commitments for next year will be put in United Way reserve fund.’” (12/12)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Steve Hill to present program on historical research for his new book
Statesville native, historian and educator Steve Hill will be presenting a special program at the Iredell County Public Library in Statesville on Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m. Hill will be speaking on his historical research for his recently released book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1790-1990.” The book is being published by Redhawk Publications with The Catawba Valley Community College Press.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.
WBTV
Gastonia restaurant transforming lives one plate at a time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - They’re calling it the “Miracle on Chestnut Street.”. Smith’s Soul Food Bistro in Gastonia was featured on the Food Network’s “Restaurant Impossible” earlier this year. If you’ve never seen the show, celebrity chef Robert Irvine takes over a struggling...
scoopcharlotte.com
Over 45 Guy Gifts to Help with Your Annual Holiday Dilemma
Let’s Hear It for the Girls Who Have to Shop for the Boys. Men are always the hardest to shop for on our list. Ask a man what he wants for the holidays and if he doesn’t have something outrageous on his list (new car) chances are he’ll say he has everything he needs. So for the men in your life, we’ve pulled together some gifts from the Charlotte shops that he’s sure to love.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Walking And Biking Trail Opening Soon Near Morganton Thanks To Help From Community
MORGANTON, N.C. — A massive effort is underway near Morganton to save nature and allow people to enjoy it. Not long from now, the Oak Hill Community Park will be opening to the public. Andrew Kota is the Executive Director of Foothills Conservancy. The non-profit is in the process...
WBTV
Props stolen from nativity scene at Alexander Co. church, authorities say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating the theft of props from a church nativity scene in Alexander County. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, all of the antique props – except for the Three Wise Men props – were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in the Taylorsville area.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olson to perform at Music Speaks series Thursday at Children's Hope Alliance
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the December Music Speaks event featuring Bryan Olson. The event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell FOP provides shopping experience for 32 families
On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10 held its annual Cops and Kids Christmas shopping event at Walmart in Statesville. The Statesville Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Troutman Police Department assisted by providing officers to shop with the children. Lodge members and board members also participated.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
North Carolina teen wins $1 million on way to 2nd job, plans to buy new truck
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dalton Radford, of Dallas, plans to buy a new truck after winning $1 million on a scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I left work and was going to my second job,” Radford said. “I stopped for a White Monster drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets.” Radford, […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. Statesville Nutrition, Oscar Morales, Aida Sanchez, Iredell County. Race City Insurance, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Piedmont Insurance Associates, Incorporated, Mooresville. Active Spine Chiropractic, Active Spine & Rehab Center, PLLC, Mooresville. Southern Distilling...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
