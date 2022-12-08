‘Stochastic Terrorism, harmful, trauma, endanger…’ The Left’s endless string of censorship justifications

Read full article on original website
Related
JESSE WATTERS: Our democracy was poisoned by a $40 billion tech company that censored conservatives
Jesse Watters criticizes former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for purportedly lying to Congress about Twitter censoring conservatives and for helping the Democratic Party on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Elon Musk torches Adam Schiff's ‘false’ claims about hate speech on Twitter
After Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., made "false" claims of rising hate speech, Twitter CEO Elon Musk's reply led a parade of roasts at his expense.
Ex-Twitter safety chief admits Hunter Biden laptop censorship was a ‘mistake’
Yoel Roth, Twitter's former head of trust and safety, admitted that censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story from The New York Post was a "mistake."
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’
A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the...
Ana Navarro Says the 'Witch Is Dead' While Standing in Hotel Trump Lost
"He's outta here," Navarro said of Trump, as she stood in the former Trump International Hotel. "He lost the hotel and my a** is here."
Daily Beast
Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz
Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath
Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
“Our last hope is Marshall Law!”: Leaked Mark Meadows texts reveal secret GOP Jan. 6 plotting
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows exchanged text messages with at least 34 Republican lawmakers as they plotted to overturn former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, according to a trove of thousands of messages obtained by Talking Points Memo. The texts, which were part of a trove...
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Washington Examiner
Ilhan Omar defends Qatar's slavery while trashing America (again)
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hasn’t made the news for trashing the United States in some time, so she decided the World Cup was the perfect opportunity to return to her favorite habit. In the process, she decided to defend Qatar’s use of slave labor. Omar, along with Sen....
The Jewish Press
Double Standard: Trump Condemned but Free-Pass for Other Pols Legitimizing Jew-hatred
We are facing a vile and often violent pandemic of antisemitism. It comes from multiple places: White supremacists and black supremacists, the far-left and the far-right, the Congressional squad and Biden appointees with long records of demonizing Jews and harming the Jewish state, sports figures and Internet influencers, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Nation of Islam, radical gunmen attacking synagogue worshipers and kosher groceries and street thugs attacking pregnant Jewish women pushing baby strollers. All of these antisemites target Jews and the Jewish homeland of Israel.
Clinton-linked dark money group targeted Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's takeover
A Hillary Clinton-linked dark money group set its sights on Twitter advertisers amid Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform, Fox Business has learned. Accountable Tech spearheaded a letter to top Twitter advertisers as part of a larger pressure campaign demanding "non-negotiable" requirements for their business, saying that Musk's takeover will further "toxify" the social media giant and directly threaten public safety.
“Taking us all for fools”: GOP leaders called out for silence on Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes
Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.
Media savage Trump speech, cast him as dangerous, including on the right
An old managing editor of mine often said, as kind of a mantra, "the reader first deserves a clean shot at the facts." I like that philosophy–tell us what happened, and then analyze and criticize all you want. There was plenty to criticize in Donald Trump’s presidential announcement speech,...
Washington Examiner
Twitter's ex-head of trust and safety goes silent as more revelations are released
Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter’s “Trust and Safety” department, hasn’t tweeted since Dec. 1, when new owner Elon Musk started releasing internal documents about the deliberations among employees on censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story. Normally a regular tweeter, Roth’s last words on the...
Washington Examiner
Barrett 'identified the real issue' in LGBT weddings case: Supreme Court lawyer
The lead attorney who represented Colorado web designer Lorie Smith before the Supreme Court this week said she believed Justice Amy Coney Barrett "identified the real issue" in her client's fight to refuse working on same-sex wedding websites, which violates her sincere religious beliefs. Smith, a Littleton-based web and graphics...
Meta vows to boycott US news outlets on Facebook if Dem-sponsored ad revenue bill is signed into law
Meta threatens to boycott U.S. news outlets from its platform if a new anti-Big Tech bill sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is passed by Congress.
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'profoundly concerned' for public safety after Biden pulls air marshals from flights
House Republicans have asked the Department of Homeland Security to explain how it will protect thousands of domestic flights this holiday travel season after pulling nearly all air marshals down to the southern border . Seven GOP lawmakers sent Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a letter on Monday requesting that...
Washington Examiner
The government's assault on law-abiding gun owners continues
Once again, law-abiding gun owners find themselves under assault by both federal officials and many state governments. President Joe Biden, who has touted gun control policies since taking office, made the following remarks during the Thanksgiving weekend: “The idea that we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no social[ly] redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers. I am going to try to get rid of assault weapons.”
Comments / 0