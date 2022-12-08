‘Stochastic Terrorism, harmful, trauma, endanger…’ The Left’s endless string of censorship justifications

Republican leaders are under fire for their silence on former President Donald Trump's dinner with antisemitic rapper Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago. Trump over the weekend met with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Fuentes, a Holocaust denier who participated in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist march. The former president claimed that he was unaware that Fuentes would be at the dinner and claimed that he did not know who he was.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO