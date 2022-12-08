Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Women are 50–75% more likely to have adverse drug reactions—a new mouse study finally helps explain why
Compared to men, we know much less about how women experience disease. Biomedical research helps us understand the timeline of diseases and how we can treat them. In the past, most of it has been conducted on male cells and experimental animals, such as mice. It has been assumed the results from such "pre-clinical" research on males apply to females too.
MedicalXpress
Researchers challenge conventional view of visual perception. Is it really a horse or the photo of a horse?
If you were shown a photo of a horse and asked what it is, you would likely say, "a horse." But, of course, it isn't a horse, and you would be aware of this: you cannot feed or ride the photo in your hand. Yet, when studying visual perception, researchers often take it for granted that people see a horse when they look at a photo of a horse. This may be a mistake.
MedicalXpress
Novel imaging marker reveals very early brain changes in Alzheimer's disease
A new collaborative study from Karolinska Institutet, Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE), and Czech Technical University suggests a novel imaging marker of brain connectivity might be a very early indicator of pathological changes in Alzheimer's disease. This imaging marker could be capable of detecting alterations when formal neuropsychological tests and even standard clinical image-based markers fail.
MedicalXpress
Half of US adults say they had COVID-19, but only a fraction were officially diagnosed, new research shows
Half of U.S. adults report being sickened with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic, with only a fraction saying they received an official medical diagnosis of the respiratory infection, according to a new survey by the COVID States Project, led by Northeastern researchers. Among the key findings, the survey...
MedicalXpress
Dance of the scrotal worms documented on video
Two doctors at the Max Super Specialty Hospital in India has documented the filarial dance of scrotal worms on video. In the video, the undulations of live worms residing in a male patient's scrotum can be seen. The case study began as a 26-year-old man came to the hospital complaining...
MedicalXpress
Using RNA interference to correct a mistake in the genetic code of patients with Fukuyama muscular dystrophy
Muscular dystrophy is a debilitating disease that causes progressive weakening and loss of muscles. Fukuyama congenital muscular dystrophy (FCMD), the second most common form of childhood muscular dystrophy in Japan, is a severe neuromuscular disorder characterized by generalized muscle weakness, decreased muscle tone, eye abnormalities, brain malformation, cardiomyopathy, epilepsy, and seizures associated with intellectual disability.
MedicalXpress
Exercise, mindfulness don't appear to boost cognitive function in older adults, finds large study
A large study that focused on whether exercise and mindfulness training could boost cognitive function in older adults found no such improvement following either intervention. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the University of California, San Diego, studied the cognitive effects of exercise, mindfulness training or both for up to 18 months in older adults who reported age-related changes in memory but had not been diagnosed with any form of dementia.
COVID-19 spike protein could cause organ failure: study
COVID-19’s spike protein may contribute to blood vessels secreting fluids into a person’s body, which can lead to severe health outcomes like respiratory failure, according to a study from researchers at the University of California, Berkeley. The study, published Friday in the journal “Nature Communications,” found that the spike protein on COVID virus particles can […]
MedicalXpress
Could insulin come in a pill? How a molecule that mimics insulin may advance diabetes research
WEHI researchers in Melbourne have answered a 100-year-old question in diabetes research: can a molecule different to insulin have the same effect? The findings provide important insights for the future development of an oral insulin pill. The research team has visualized how a non-insulin molecule can mimic the role of...
MedicalXpress
Patients with depression less likely to follow critical medication plan following heart procedure
Patients diagnosed with depression were less likely to adhere to essential medical therapies following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) than those without depression, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. By reviewing claims data, researchers evaluated the connection...
MedicalXpress
Should you believe your eyes? Not necessarily in virtual reality, says new study
A new study by Western neuroscientists suggests that, unlike true reality, perception in virtual reality is more strongly influenced by our expectations than the visual information before our eyes. The researchers point to the challenge of online shopping, where customers sometimes mis-estimate the size of a product based on their...
MedicalXpress
Paxlovid effective in reducing COVID-19 hospitalization among vaccinated adults 50 and over
The antiviral drug nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) was granted Emergency Use Authorization for treating COVID-19 in December 2021. In clinical trials, the antiviral was associated with an 88% reduction in hospitalization or death among high-risk, unvaccinated individuals with COVID-19. However, little was known at the time about whether Paxlovid could...
MedicalXpress
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
MedicalXpress
An ounce of prevention: Differences in HIV prevention activities among rural and urban physicians
HIV remains a major public health concern in the United States, with adolescents and young adults (15-24 years old) making up around 20 percent of new infections in the nation each year. Prevention is key to stopping HIV, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in recent years gave high-risk people a new and effective tool to protect their health.
MedicalXpress
Federated machine learning enables the largest brain tumor study to-date, without sharing patient data
Researchers at Penn Medicine and Intel Corporation led the largest-to-date global machine learning effort to securely aggregate knowledge from brain scans of 6,314 glioblastoma (GBM) patients at 71 sites around the globe and develop a model that can enhance identification and prediction of boundaries in three tumor sub-compartments, without compromising patient privacy. Their findings were published today in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
About 1 in 100 heart disease deaths linked to extreme hot and cold weather days
Exposure to extremely hot or cold temperatures increases a heart disease patient's risk of dying, according to a new study published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. The global analysis of more than 32 million cardiovascular deaths over 40 years measured more deaths on days when temperatures were at their highest or lowest compared to more moderate climate days.
Phys.org
2-billion-year-old enzyme reconstructed: Detective work by molecular biologists and bioinformatics researchers
Researchers at Leipzig University have solved a puzzle in the evolution of bacterial enzymes. By reconstructing a candidate for a special RNA polymerase as it existed about 2 billion years ago, they were able to explain a hitherto puzzling property of corresponding modern enzymes. Unlike their ancestors, they do not...
MedicalXpress
Child nutrition programs can feed inequality: Model from South Africa shows how context shapes lives
Interventions to improve nutrition, especially for children and pregnant women, can be critical for health, physical growth and cognitive development, enabling better lives and futures. Reams of policy papers will attest to the fact that if a government or a donor spends substantially on nutrition, the return on their investments—in lives improved or saved—will be high.
MedicalXpress
Discovery might explain why women are more likely to be diagnosed with clinical depression than men
A team of researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, working with colleagues from several other U.S. institutions, has found a possible RNA-related clue that might explain why approximately twice as many women are diagnosed with chronic depression as men. The group describes the connection between long...
MedicalXpress
Is it safe to split adult medications in half for children?
With pediatric pain and fever medications in short supply, many parents are eyeing their bottles of adult acetaminophen with an eye on cutting down the dosage for their children. Brandon Dionne, associate clinical professor in Northeastern's School of Pharmacy, urges caution. Acetaminophen in tablets for adults is the same active...
