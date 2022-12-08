ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Will Levis’ disgusting mayonnaise habit

By Stacey Mickles
 5 days ago
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis is expected to go high in next year’s NFL Draft. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. even thinks that the Wildcats quarterback is slightly ahead of defending Heisman winner Bryce Young on his draft board.

“Levis is the guy in an NFL offense at Kentucky, has had some rough moments with the turnovers, I get that,” wrote Kiper. “But he’s at Kentucky, the offensive line hasn’t helped him that much, he has to work hard for what he does there, and that’s in the NFL, it doesn’t come easy,” he said.

However, Levis shared a nasty habit back in July during the 2022 SEC Media Days that probably won’t affect his draft status (at least we don’t think), When it comes to drinking his coffee, instead of putting cream and sugar in the drink like normal folks, he likes to put in a scoop of mayonnaise.

Yes, you heard that right, mayonnaise.

Levis said he is known to put mayo in his coffee sometimes. As you can imagine, people were kind of put off by this. You can even hear the disgust in people’s voices in the background as they see Levis drink his coffee with mayo.

The response by most fans was hilarious mixed with disgust.

Even Kentucky basketball great Rex Chapman was a bit disgusted.

So when you’re compiling attributes for Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft, remember to include “weird mayonnaise drinking habits.”

{CBS Sports, Mel Kiper }

The post Remembering Will Levis’ disgusting mayonnaise habit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

