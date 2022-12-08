ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PacifiCorp joins EDAM and WRAP innovation efforts

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4BDr_0jcEywM800

PORTLAND, Ore. — PacifiCorp, which operates as Rocky Mountain Power throughout Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho, announced today that it has joined the Extended Day-Ahead Market (EDAM) and the Western Power Pool’s Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) initiatives.

The EDAM builds upon the existing Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM), which optimizes energy imbalances throughout the western U.S. by transferring
energy between participants in 15-minute and 5-minute intervals throughout the day.

According to PacifiCorp, The proposed EDAM builds on the WEIM by extending optimization to a high volume of resource commitments that must be made a day in advance, which are then re-optimized in the real-time WEIM as conditions change.

“The new day-ahead energy market strikes the right balance between bringing together the best resources the West has to offer while ensuring local independence for participants,” Gary Hoogeveen, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Power, said in a press release. “PacifiCorp is committed to advancing innovation in markets and new energy technologies to meet its commitment to affordability and reliability while supporting its communities throughout the energy transition.”

The EDAM is set to begin operations in 2024, contingent on federal regulatory approval. The launch of the EDAM will join together PacifiCorp and the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the two largest grid operators in the western U.S.

The WRAP is managed by the Western Power Pool, and is expected to provide region-wide reliability benefits to it participants by pairing regional diversity with common resource planning standards.

“The common planning standards and increased regional collaboration will create a pool of resources that can be used to serve load, if needed, thus increasing reliability for the entire region,” said a press release from PacifiCorp. “PacifiCorp sees WRAP as a vital component of a modernized Western grid.”

“EDAM, WEIM and WRAP will work together to ensure the benefits and certainty needed to meet our customers’ growing demands for a reliable and clean grid,” Stefan Bird, president and CEO of Pacific Power, the PacifiCorp division that serves customers in Oregon, Washington and California, said in a press release. “We are extremely excited to work with our partners to move the region forward into greater collaboration and secure even more benefits for customers.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Wyoming Ranks THIRD As Riskiest State For WHAT?

Between Coronavirus, the Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), travelers face many health concerns this holiday season. Especially with the weather, that adds up to the possibility of catching a cold, or just fatigue from all the traveling or Holiday chaos. The team of analysts at QuoteWizard found that Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Out-Of-Staters Nailed In One Of Wyoming’s Largest Poaching Cases Ever

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After allegedly slaying a menagerie of Wyoming wildlife, three out-of-staters have been convicted of more than 100 violations in what state agents are calling one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases on record. After a multi-agency investigation stretching back to 2015,...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
CHEYENNE, WY
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Black Ice Is Big Danger To Wyomingites On The Roads

It is a hidden killer on the roads of Wyoming. Black ice has been the main cause of many accidents across the Cowboy State. It's exactly what the name says. Black ice forms on the roads and because ice is clear, it magnifies the color of the road. Since most roads are made of asphalt, the black becomes a bit glossy, but you can't really see the ice forming.
WYOMING STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy