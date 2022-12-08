Read full article on original website
North Las Vegas Police arrest 2 more suspects in attempted carjacking case that left 1 dead
North Las Vegas Police have arrested two more suspects in an attempted carjacking case that left one dead, police said.
Woman arrested in stabbing death of boyfriend
A woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death last week. Investigators say 47-year-old Rotesha Battle got into a fight with her boyfriend that escalated to the point where she took a knife and stabbed him several times.
District attorney finds no preliminary police criminality in Henderson shooting where 12-year-old died
The Clark County District Attorney's Office has preliminarily determined an officer-involved shooting two years ago, which is also the center of a federal lawsuit, does not involve any criminal act by police.
Official accused of luggage thefts no longer an employee, Energy Department says
Sam Brinton, the Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport, is no longer employed by the agency, according to a statement released on Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD sees rise in recruits after years of slumps, officer shortages
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they finally have seen a rise in recruits and interest to become a police officer, after years of slumps in interest. A September class for the police academy boasted more than 70 students, a banner number for Metro Police.
LVMPD: 27-year-old arrested for the stabbing of man near a dumpster
Las Vegas police arrested 27-year-old Joshua Billings for open murder with a deadly weapon as he is connected to the murder of a victim found with a stab wound near a dumpster.
southarkansassun.com
Alleged Carjacker Shot Dead With His Own Gun by a Woman in Las Vegas
Last month in a North Las Vegas neighborhood, a woman used self-defense by shooting and killing an alleged carjacker attempting to steal her car, according to a report released by North Las Vegas police this week. On November 19, the victim and her friend stopped in the vicinity of another...
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
news3lv.com
Car crash leads to arrest of alleged drug-impaired driver in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one person into custody over the weekend after they were found to be impaired following a crash. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at around 6 p.m. near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Road.
Las Vegas carjacker shot dead by victim who grabbed another robber’s gun
A masked carjacker was shot dead by his intended victim after she managed to grab one of his cohorts’ guns during the botched armed robbery in Las Vegas, according to cops. The victim and another woman said they had been in a parked car last month when another vehicle pulled up and blocked them in — with three screaming gunmen jumping out and pointing weapons at them, according to police reports obtained by local outlet KSNV. One of the attackers yanked the driver out and then jumped into the car. He attempted to zoom away — but struggled to get the push-to-start...
Fox5 KVVU
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
NDOT working to make it easier to see lane dividing lines on US 95. Some drivers on southbound 95 in the Charleston area report having some trouble seeing lines for lanes of traffic, which may cause them to drift on the highway. UNLV program helps recruit underrepresented students into STEM...
8newsnow.com
Coroner identifies 2 toddlers killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirms that an intoxicated “family member” was driving the car that went out of control, causing a crash that killed two young children and decapitated one of them. The children, both girls, were identified Tuesday as 2-year-old...
North Las Vegas Police: Man claims he ‘needed to pay some bills’ after bank robbery arrest
North Las Vegas Police have arrested a man accused of a bank robbery after he told police he "needed to pay some bills."
Man sentenced for shooting Chinatown waiter
The man convicted of shooting a waiter in the Chinatown section of Las Vegas multiple times found out how much time he’ll be spending in prison on Monday.
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
Man who shot Chinatown waiter several times sentenced to a minimum of 7 years in prison
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was initially found not competent to go to trial for the shooting of Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang who was shot in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning the restaurant.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate after man found with blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating after a man was found with blunt force trauma at an intersection Thursday night. According to NLVPD, at approximately 10:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street.
Las Vegas businessman arrested in alleged multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
A Las Vegas businessman is one of four men arrested as part of a federal investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
KTNV
LVMPD: 57-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on Rainbow, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday around 9:58 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was on scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on Rainbow and Sahara. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and video of the crash indicated that a 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Breakout FXSB motorcycle was traveling south on S. Rainbow Boulevard approaching W. Sahara Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the center of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue. A 2014 Nissan Altima was traveling north on S. Rainbow Boulevard in the right of three travel lanes north of W. Sahara Avenue, next to the Rogue.
North valley community mourns lives of two toddlers after suspected DUI crash
North Las Vegas Police say the two toddlers were not wearing proper restraints when the crash happened Sunday night, near Craig and MLK.
