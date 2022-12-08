Read full article on original website
KFVS12
16 year old in Lyon Co., Ky. accused of arson, plotting to ‘assassinate’ or shoot 2 of his relatives
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky teenager is accused of arson and plotting to “assassinate” or shoot two of his relatives. A 16 year old was taken into custody on two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm and one count of arson in the third degree.
westkentuckystar.com
Power outage affects 3,000 KU customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, Lyon counties
A widespread power outage affected as many as 3,000 Kentucky Utilities customers in Caldwell, Crittenden, and Lyon counties on Monday. The Crittenden Press reported that a cut line in Caldwell County was the reason for the outage. The city of Marion was completely without power, including the two traffic signals...
kbsi23.com
4 arrested in Graves County after sheriff’s deputy finds 3 masked men
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies found three masked men, two with handguns. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington faces six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
whvoradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash sends two to hospital
A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
WKRN
Man shot in the head in ‘domestic-related incident’; teenager arrested
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody following a domestic shooting in Clarksville. It happened at a home on Cinderella Lane around 9:40 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the scene for the reports of a shooting. Once there, officers found a 21-year-old man...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say
PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
Group chat leads to 11-year-old charged after Paduch school threat
Paducah police said a group chat led to two 11-year-old suspects following a school threat.
radionwtn.com
Reed, Reagor To Be Nominated For Hospital Board
Paris, Tenn.–At a lengthy session Monday evening, the Henry County Commission nominating committee heard from 10 candidates for two open positions on the Henry County Medical Center board. After much discussion, commissioners narrowed its selection to Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor, whose names will be forwarded to the full...
westkentuckystar.com
Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital
A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
rewind943.com
New crossover path on I-24 could help save lives thanks to local Traffic Safety Task Force
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There is a new crossover pathway for emergency vehicles on I-24 in Montgomery County, thanks to efforts by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Traffic Safety Task Force. In November 2022, a new crossover was completed by TDOT for emergency vehicles on I-24 at mile marker 12.6.
thunderboltradio.com
Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth
A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
radionwtn.com
Upgraded Skatepark In Progress At Ogburn Park
Paris, Tenn.–With a break in the weather last week the city of Paris was finally able to pour the concrete for the upgraded skate park located in Ogburn Park. The old area was in very poor condition and becoming a hazard to those using the park, according to City Manager Kim Foster.
wpsdlocal6.com
16-year-old Lyon County High School student charged with arson, theft, solicitation
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old Lyon County High School student was charged in connection to a late-November house fire and an attempt to have others shoot two of his relatives. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office was notified he may attempt to bring a firearm to school, but the stolen handgun was found off campus.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
