ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel, KY

Comments / 0

Related
whvoradio.com

Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash

A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves crash sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Graves County sent two Mayfield residents to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on KY 1710 south of KY 58. Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrived to find a pick-up truck off the road. The truck driven by 64-year-old Fred Warf of Mayfield reportedly ran off the road, down a hill and collided with a tree.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man arrested after deputies discover over 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine in car, authorities say

PADUCAH — A Paducah man is facing multiple charges after a traffic-stop led deputies to uncover crystal meth, pills, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia, they say. According to a Monday release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Daniel Miller was arrested and charged after deputies found 119.9 grams of crystal methamphetamine, eight suspected Adderall pills, 12 suspected clonazepam pills, 2.7 grams of marijuana, plastic baggies, and $298 in cash believed to be proceeds from trafficking illegal narcotics.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

Reed, Reagor To Be Nominated For Hospital Board

Paris, Tenn.–At a lengthy session Monday evening, the Henry County Commission nominating committee heard from 10 candidates for two open positions on the Henry County Medical Center board. After much discussion, commissioners narrowed its selection to Bruce Reed and Susan Reagor, whose names will be forwarded to the full...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Separate collisions in Murray send four to hospital

A pair of accidents in Murray over the weekend sent four people to a local hospital. Murray police responded to the first accident at the intersection of North 12th and Utterback Road. Forty-two-year-old Devry Boggess of Murray told police she had a green light and traveled through the intersection, but...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Henry County man to spend 10 years in prison for possessing meth

A Henry County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 54-year-old Jimmy Horton, Jr., of Paris, was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Upgraded Skatepark In Progress At Ogburn Park

Paris, Tenn.–With a break in the weather last week the city of Paris was finally able to pour the concrete for the upgraded skate park located in Ogburn Park. The old area was in very poor condition and becoming a hazard to those using the park, according to City Manager Kim Foster.
PARIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022

Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday

PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
PADUCAH, KY
radionwtn.com

US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect

Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
OBION, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy