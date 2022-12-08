Read full article on original website
Icy Roads Send Truck into Kennewick Building Monday
Even with 4-wheel drive, ice doesn't care. Early Monday morning Kennewick officers responded to the 2500 block of West Kennewick Ave. for this crash, which appears to be in the eastbound lanes. KPD says the truck lost control on the ice. The incident is still under investigation, but officers say...
12 Vehicle Collision Shuts Down Major Highway in Tri-Cities
A major collision on Highway 12 had the eastbound lanes shut down in Franklin County. The multi vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning near the Snake River Bridge. There were no major injuries reported in the collision. Officials remind you to slow down. A freezing Fog Advisory is in effect till...
Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco
A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco. According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place. KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked...
Walla Walla Home Destroyed by Fire Did Not Have Smoke Detectors
According to Walla Walla Fire investigators, there were no working smoke alarms in the home, but all inhabitants were able to escape safely. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the City of Walla Walla, Walla Walla Unit 1 and 2 firemen were sent to a home for a report of flames.
New Details on Pasco Officer Involved Shooting
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit has released more details into the Officer-Involved Shooting that went down Thursday, December 7th at an RV Park off 1505 South Road 40 East in Pasco around 5:00pm. Police were called to the trailer park on a domestic violence report. Upon arriving, four officers at the location heard the sound of a disturbance coming from inside a trailer. Officers opened the door of the trailer home after making initial contact. That's where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Jose Jara-Delacruz, holding a firearm and struggling with a woman, said to be 43-year-old Maria Vargas-Gomez. After the initial contact, Jara-Delacruz pointed and fired his gun at the officers.
Delivery Truck Catches Fire After Crashing in Pasco on Hwy 395
A delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi in Pasco. The driver of the delivery truck reportedly rearended a semi truck Friday afternoon on Highway 395 near Vineyard Lane. The delivery truck then caught fire. There was NO cargo in the truck. One driver...
Southridge HS Gun Hoax Latest Example of “Swatting”
A bit more information has come out about the weapons hoax at Southridge High school from last Friday. Threat likely stems from what officials call "swatting" We reported shortly after 12 Noon Southridge and nearby Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were locked down because of a weapons threat at the high school.
Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla
(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
Resentencing Denied in 2005 Bob Mars Murder Case
Tuesday, December 13th, the Benton County Prosecutor's office announced one of a pair of shocking murder convicts will not be allowed the option of resentencing. Bob Mars murder suspect will serve the rest of the original sentence. It was back in early September 2004 when Robert Suarez and Jordan Castillo,...
Man, Woman Shot in Pasco After Suspect Fires at Police
Two people have been flown out of the Tri-City area following a shooting in Pasco Wednesday night. Pasco Police return fire after man fires at them during a struggle. According to Commander Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU, has been requested by Pasco PD due to an officer-involved shooting.
Two In Critical Condition After Shootout with Pasco Police
(Pasco, WA) -- The Special Investigations Unit is now looking into an officer-involved shooting that involved Pasco Police Department Wednesday night. This happened around 11:45 at the Lakeview Trailer Park, 1505 South Road 40 East. The initial call was for a disturbance in progress. Upon arriving at the scene, officers heard a disturbance coming from inside of a trailer. Upon entering that trailer, police found a man holding a firearm and struggling with a woman. That man, says SIU, pointed his gun at the officers and fire. One of the police returned fire and retreated from the trailer's door, all the while the suspect continued to fire his weapon.
BFHD, Hospitals Warn of Long ER Wait Times Due to “Tripledemic”
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Benton Franklin Health District, along with representatives from Kadlec, Lourdes and Trios held a press conference today warning of long wait times in the Emergency Room as the so-called "Tripledemic" continues to unfold. The Tripledemic, as it's called, consists of the combination of RSV, Covid-19 and the flu hitting all at once, driving up the volume by which health care providers are seeing patients. Doctors from all three hospitals met today with reporters to say that if you come to the Emergency Room, no matter the hospital, you will run into longer than expected wait times. All three urged patience.
No Weapons Found at Southridge HS, Threat Was Part of Hoax
According to information released by the Kennewick School District around 2 PM Friday, it was apparently a hoax. Shortly after 12 noon Friday, December 9th, KSD sent out an alert via their new Parent Square system, indicating SHS had been locked down because Kennewick Police got a call about a weapon in a classroom at the school. Due to proximity, Chinook Middle School and Sagecrest Elementary were also locked down.
Wanted Suspect Slams Vehicle into KPD Car, Flees Arrest
Kennewick Police are seeking to locate this suspect who has distinctive tattoos. Woman allegedly rammed vehicle into patrol car to avoid arrest. Kennewick Police are looking for this woman, her nickname is "Angel" but she has not acted like one. Kayla Guzman is wanted for a number of outstanding warrants.
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
Multiple Kennewick Schools on Lockdown
Southridge High School, Chinook Middle School and Sage Crest Elementary have been placed on lockdown as Kennewick Police are investigating a potential threat. In a release, the Kennewick School District said "Kennewick Police received a phone call report of weapon in a classroom at Southridge High School. Police are currently searching the building to find out if there is any credibility to the report. We are receiving reports that this may be part of a hoax happening at multiple schools in the state."
Don’t Miss FREE Holiday Expo This Weekend at HAPO Center
The 6th annual Home for the Holidays Hometown Expo takes place at the HAPO Center in Pasco THIS weekend. The 3-day FREE holiday expo features several local and regional retail and handcrafted vendors. Event organizer Shani Coats Van Hoorelbeke said, "It's a great opportunity to support local businesses and mom...
Kennewick Man Busted for Rainbow Fentanyl After Restaurant Brawl
Pasco Police have released more information about a man taken into custody on December 3rd. Man arrested after restaurant disturbance over a drink. Pasco Police were dispatched to the Taqueria El Sazon Restaurant in the 2600 block of W. Court Street in the early morning hours on a disturbance report.
Stolen Vehicle Suspect Nabbed, KPD Says Possibly Linked to More
Kennewick Police say 40 percent of stolen vehicles in November were left with the engines running and keys inside. They did nab one of the suspects. Suspect caught driving stolen car shortly after theft. Police were called to the 4400 block fo South Ione Street around 9 AM Thursday, for...
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Find This Tattooed Suspect
Well this one shouldn't be too difficult. Notice the tattoos. Kennewick Police are asking for your assistance to locate Kayla "Angel" Guzman. She shouldn't be too hard to recognize. The alleged criminal is sporting a lot of ink on her face. The criinal Apprehension Team is actively searching for Ms. Guzman after she rammed the vehicle she was driving into a patrol car.
