Washburn Rural girls wins prestigious Council Bluffs tournament – Broxterman hits 100-pin milestone. Washburn Rural won the 32-team Council Bluffs (Iowa) tournament Saturday, one of the nation’s most challenging fields. The Junior Blues won with 648 points. Lewis Central was second with 433.5. Racoon River took third at 364. Among Kansas schools, Olathe North finished fifth, Gardner-Edgerton took seventh, Olathe South took tenth and Blue Valley Southwest finished 14th.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO