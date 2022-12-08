Read full article on original website
Basketball in Kansas: Class 4A Girls opens with a terrific first two weeks; notes from around the classes
Last March, the Class 4A girls’ state basketball tournament received significant statewide interest. Bishop Miege rolled to a title with wins by 39, 40 and 26 points. The other seven teams were public schools Eudora, Wamego, Wellington, Andale, Clay Center, Labette County and McPherson. Eudora took second and won...
Wrestling in Kansas: Washburn Rural, Pratt, Hoxie, Clay Center shining in early season
Washburn Rural girls wins prestigious Council Bluffs tournament – Broxterman hits 100-pin milestone. Washburn Rural won the 32-team Council Bluffs (Iowa) tournament Saturday, one of the nation’s most challenging fields. The Junior Blues won with 648 points. Lewis Central was second with 433.5. Racoon River took third at 364. Among Kansas schools, Olathe North finished fifth, Gardner-Edgerton took seventh, Olathe South took tenth and Blue Valley Southwest finished 14th.
