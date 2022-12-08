ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 14

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KThv2_0jcEwwiE00

With Week 14 underway and the Seattle Seahawks awaiting on Sunday, let’s take a look at the current stat leaders for the Carolina Panthers.

Passing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KweL_0jcEwwiE00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)

Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)

Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)

Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Rushing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D7v3i_0jcEwwiE00
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Yards: D’Onta Foreman (563)

Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)

Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)

*Minimum of 25 attempts

Receiving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00c23s_0jcEwwiE00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: DJ Moore (46)

Yards: DJ Moore (605)

Touchdowns: DJ Moore (four)

Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.2)

*Minimum of 10 receptions

Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyTH5_0jcEwwiE00
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (89)

Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (13)

Sacks

: Brian Burns (10.0)

Interceptions: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn (two)

Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras caught Tom Brady having some really classy moments with 49ers players after blowout loss

Tom Brady’s homecoming last Sunday wasn’t a great one, at least on the field, as the Bucs got blown out by the 49ers, 35-7, in San Francisco. Brady threw another ugly tantrum during the loss and then Fox switched away from the game in the third quarter because the 49ers had such a big lead and they wanted viewers to watch a better game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury

New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy