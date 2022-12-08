Panthers statistical leaders going into Week 14
With Week 14 underway and the Seattle Seahawks awaiting on Sunday, let’s take a look at the current stat leaders for the Carolina Panthers.
Passing
Yards: Baker Mayfield (1,313)
Touchdowns: Baker Mayfield (six)
Interceptions: Baker Mayfield (six)
Completion percentage: PJ Walker (59.4)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Rushing
Yards: D’Onta Foreman (563)
Touchdowns: D’Onta Foreman (four)
Yards per attempt: Christian McCaffrey (4.6)
*Minimum of 25 attempts
Receiving
Receptions: DJ Moore (46)
Yards: DJ Moore (605)
Touchdowns: DJ Moore (four)
Yards per reception: Terrace Marshall Jr. (18.2)
*Minimum of 10 receptions
Defense
Combined tackles: Shaq Thompson (89)
Tackles for loss: Brian Burns (13)
Sacks
: Brian Burns (10.0)
Interceptions: Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn (two)
Forced fumbles: Matt Ioannidis, Frankie Luvu, Myles Hartsfield, Damien Wilson, Chandler Wooten, Brian Burns, T.J. Carrie (one)
