KSNB Local4
Flu cases on the rise in Central Health district
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. The Central District Health Department said it’s an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw...
KSNB Local4
Jensen: pleased to see “fresh start” for Grand Island Public Schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The man who started a political action committee which backed three new members of the Grand Island school board, said Monday he was pleased that Superintendent Tawana Grover was resigning. In a statement issued Monday afternoon, Jeremy Jensen said in part, “Our community spoke loud...
KSNB Local4
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
KSNB Local4
KPS, UNK to continue to share facilities
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have signed an agreement to continue sharing facilities until June 2033. The MOU is a 10-year extension from June 2023 to June 2033. UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS will access the UNK Cope Stadium and football field.
KSNB Local4
NSP holds alcohol compliance checks in multiple counties
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island looks to adopt same-day service for CRANE Transit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island appears to be ruling out fixed bus routes and app-based rides as the city focuses on making same-day service a reality. The city’s Crane Transit offers door to door service and its numbers are on the rise with an estimated 50,000 rides this year.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska State Patrol conducts alcohol inspections in region
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Logan, Thomas, Hooker, Grant, Buffalo, and Kearney Counties last week. According to a press release from NSP, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties during the evening hours of...
NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
klkntv.com
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
Kearney Hub
Dahlgrens continue to live, work on family homestead in Bertrand after 140 years
BERTRAND — On Dec. 13, 1882, John A. Dahlgren applied to homestead on 160 aces near Bertrand. For 140 years, that land has passed from generation to generation of the Dahlgren family and continues to be cared for by John’s descendants. About 50 members of the Dahlgren family, ranging in age from 2-82, recently gathered together in Holdrege and Bertrand to celebrate the Dahlgren homestead and to learn more about their family’s history.
KSNB Local4
GIPS Board of Education accepts Dr. Grover’s resignation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday was the end of an era in Grand Island Public Schools. Five of the current board members said their goodbyes to their colleagues and to the school district as a whole, and when the meeting was nearing its close they also had to say goodbye to the current superintendent, Dr. Tawana Grover.
KSNB Local4
Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday that she’s resigning effective Jan. 11, 2023. Grover has been GIPS superintendent since 2016, but the last year has been controversial. In April, Grover fired former Grand Island mayor Jeremy Jensen as Islander boys soccer...
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeer at Hy'Vee
If you’re trying to stay warm this winter and save some money in the process, the Nebraska Public Power District has a few tips. Grover to resign as Grand Island school superintendent. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST. Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover announced Friday...
Kearney Hub
Haitian immigrant paints, pounds nails on her new Habitat for Humanity home
KEARNEY — Next Thursday, Luvianne Racine will open the best Christmas gift she has ever received. She will get the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home on 17th Avenue. Last week, as she gingerly stepped around boxes, tools and construction paraphernalia in her not-quite-finished house, she was excited. The new house caps off the search for a better life for Racine, who emigrated to the U.S. from Haiti 14 years ago and came to Kearney shortly after that.
ohiofusion.com
Curtailing Queerness: High School Newspaper Shutdown & The Impact of Censorship
The conflict for the Viking Saga, the school newspaper at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, started in March when the school administration issued new rules for the journalism class, which produces the content for the newspaper issues. Students were told they had to use their birth names for their byline. Marcus Pennell, a trans Viking Saga reporter, said the administration cited the school board’s ‘controversial issues’ policy, which states, “we do not teach controversial issues, but rather, provide opportunities for their study.”
KSNB Local4
Live Reindeers visit Grand Island grocery store
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you wanted to see reindeer similar to the ones that will be pulling Santa’s sled on Christmas Eve, then Hy’Vee was the place. The live reindeer event was from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Blue Star Christmas Tree and Reindeer Farm partnered with the store to bring this unique event to Grand Island.
