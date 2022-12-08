ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

WTAP

Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night. Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

December 2022 Jans Dils Golden Apple Award winner- Sam Vincent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 December Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg High School Tuesday morning. The winner of the December Golden Apple Award is social studies teacher, Sam Vincent. Vincent is a former student at P.H.S. and is now the teacher of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation. “It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”

William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas. Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys. When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Fleming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
VIENNA, WV
WTRF

Police need your help to find missing West Virginia woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Missing is Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, West Virginia. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or your local law enforcement agency. Please reference case # P2207164.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night. Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022. City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Oak Grove VFD celebrated their 60th annual Santa Claus run. This tradition is still going after beginning in1962 after the department started in 1956. Oak Grove Fire Chief, Brian Pracht, says it means a lot to keep the tradition going after all of these...
PARKERSBURG, WV
theeastcountygazette.com

Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases

As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crystal Café played host to a local man’s annual latke fundraiser. Doug Kreinik started this latke fundraiser nine years ago simply because of his love and passion for making latkes. “It started with me just making latkes for fun, then I thought how can...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Becker, Robert Russell

Robert Russell Becker, 57, of Marietta, passed away suddenly on December 8, 2022. He was born in Marietta to Robert Larry and Kay (Dotson) Becker on October 15, 1965. Bobby was a 1984 graduate of Marietta High School, where he excelled in football and baseball, and, most importantly, he was a friend to all. After high school, he attended Ohio University and majored in business and had too many crazy stories to mention.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots held a drive Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members from Toys for Tots was outside the easy rider bus terminal in Parkersburg from 11 am to 2 pm. The group then moved to where the K-Mart use to be in Southside to collect from 3 to 6 pm. Group Coordinator Cliff Hecker talked about...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) - UPDATE. The names of those involved have been released by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. A release by Sheriff Champlin says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio has passed away as a results of the injuries he sustained from the Sunday shooting. Bobby...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH

