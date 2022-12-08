Read full article on original website
Networking with neighbors - Circles Campaign of the MOV holds meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Circles Campaign of the Mid-Ohio Valley held their monthly open meeting Monday night. Circles Executive Director Lisa Doyle-Parsons said their monthly meetings give locals the opportunity to check out Circles and what they’re about as well as learn from guest speakers, learn new skills, and get to know other locals.
December 2022 Jans Dils Golden Apple Award winner- Sam Vincent
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 December Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Parkersburg High School Tuesday morning. The winner of the December Golden Apple Award is social studies teacher, Sam Vincent. Vincent is a former student at P.H.S. and is now the teacher of...
PSHS Student Council partners with Toys for Tots to host annual toy drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday morning kicked off PSHS student council’s toy drive. They partnered with Toys for Tots this year to help find a way to bring the community and the student body together. “We were thinking about this time last year maybe a couple of weeks before...
Astorg companies donate over $20 thousand to mammogram fund
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Astorg companies were in the giving spirit for the West Virginia Camden Clark Foundation. “It’s greatly appreciated by us. Definitely by our patients. And we love that the community partners step up to be part of our mission to improve the health of the community we serve here in Parkersburg and Wood County,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center chief executive officer, Steve Altmiller.
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “In my eyes, if we have one bust that’s too many. I mean if we have any sex trafficking in our city, that’s too many for our city,” says Parkersburg city councilwoman, Sharon Kuhl. “We have children and that’s or number one concern is the kids in our area.”
Obituary: Cottrell, William Larry “Bill”
William Larry “Bill” Cottrell, 85, of Belpre, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge, Belpre, OH. He was born on August 5, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Okey Bradford and Thelma Synabeth Rhodes Cottrell. Bill was a graduate...
A ‘Shop with a Cop’ event was held in South Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several wood county officers showed up to help kids get some gifts they really want for Christmas. Chandler Simmons was looking forward to getting a lightsaber and some other toys. When asked, “What are some of the toys you are really hoping for for Christmas this...
Vienna, West Virginia, woman reported missing
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department. The photo used is around two years old, officers say. If you have any information on Fleming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.
Police need your help to find missing West Virginia woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing woman. Missing is Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, West Virginia. Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective J.M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or your local law enforcement agency. Please reference case # P2207164.
Belpre City Council discusses budgets at meeting
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council met Monday night. Three-year contracts that will give Belpre police, street, water, and sewer departments raises passed. Contracts will go into effect late 2022. City council has not yet agreed on a permanent budget for 2023 so a temporary budget that will cover...
Wood County first responder agencies participate in annual ‘Shop With a Cop’ event
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - First responder agencies across Wood County got together Sunday afternoon to ‘Shop with a Cop’. At this annual event families in need are able to buy Christmas presents. If it weren’t for this event today many children would not have been able to receive the gifts they wanted.
Oak Grove VFD celebrates their 60th annual Santa Claus run
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunday afternoon Oak Grove VFD celebrated their 60th annual Santa Claus run. This tradition is still going after beginning in1962 after the department started in 1956. Oak Grove Fire Chief, Brian Pracht, says it means a lot to keep the tradition going after all of these...
Area COVID Cases Down Or Steady As Ohio Rate Increases
As the statewide rate of new COVID-19 cases increased, area counties saw their numbers decline or rise slightly, according to the latest statistics from the Ohio Department of Health. After two weeks with the highest rate per 100,000 of all of Ohio’s 88 counties — but less than 50 actual...
Crystal Café hosts annual latke fundraiser
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Crystal Café played host to a local man’s annual latke fundraiser. Doug Kreinik started this latke fundraiser nine years ago simply because of his love and passion for making latkes. “It started with me just making latkes for fun, then I thought how can...
Obituary: Becker, Robert Russell
Robert Russell Becker, 57, of Marietta, passed away suddenly on December 8, 2022. He was born in Marietta to Robert Larry and Kay (Dotson) Becker on October 15, 1965. Bobby was a 1984 graduate of Marietta High School, where he excelled in football and baseball, and, most importantly, he was a friend to all. After high school, he attended Ohio University and majored in business and had too many crazy stories to mention.
Humane Society of Parkersburg suggests avoiding pets as presents this holiday season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Giving a pet as a present isn’t a good idea. People think it is a nice Christmas gift not realizing it is a 10-20 year commitment,” Executive Director, Gary McIntyre said. In March and April McIntyre says the Humane Society sees an increase...
Mid-Ohio Valley Toys for Tots held a drive Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members from Toys for Tots was outside the easy rider bus terminal in Parkersburg from 11 am to 2 pm. The group then moved to where the K-Mart use to be in Southside to collect from 3 to 6 pm. Group Coordinator Cliff Hecker talked about...
Ohio man dead after domestic shooting
It is alleged that the two men were in an argument prior to the shooting.
Update: names released on fatal shooting in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WTAP) - UPDATE. The names of those involved have been released by Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin. A release by Sheriff Champlin says Larry M. Coon, age 44, of Pomeroy, Ohio has passed away as a results of the injuries he sustained from the Sunday shooting. Bobby...
