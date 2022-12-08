Robert Russell Becker, 57, of Marietta, passed away suddenly on December 8, 2022. He was born in Marietta to Robert Larry and Kay (Dotson) Becker on October 15, 1965. Bobby was a 1984 graduate of Marietta High School, where he excelled in football and baseball, and, most importantly, he was a friend to all. After high school, he attended Ohio University and majored in business and had too many crazy stories to mention.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO