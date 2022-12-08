M-E Football victory parade

MAINE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The state champion Maine-Endwell football team took a series of victory laps across the district this morning.

We caught up with the team, along with the pep band, as they paraded through the halls of Maine Memorial Elementary.

M-E went undefeated this year in winning their second consecutive state championship, beating Pleasantville by 1 point on Sunday.

It was the school’s 7th state title.

Junior Adam DeSantis plays offensive tackle and defensive end. He said it’s great to see all of their hard work throughout the year pay off.

“I remember watching the football team come through when I was in elementary school and it was like the coolest thing in the world. I thought those kids were super heroes. I’m hoping these kids think the same.”

DeSantis said a big part of M-E’s success is the amount of support they receive from the community.

The players toured the high school, middle school and both elementaries this morning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.