ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endwell, NY

M-E Football victory parade

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YATif_0jcEvuuZ00

MAINE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The state champion Maine-Endwell football team took a series of victory laps across the district this morning.

We caught up with the team, along with the pep band, as they paraded through the halls of Maine Memorial Elementary.

M-E went undefeated this year in winning their second consecutive state championship, beating Pleasantville by 1 point on Sunday.

It was the school’s 7th state title.

Junior Adam DeSantis plays offensive tackle and defensive end. He said it’s great to see all of their hard work throughout the year pay off.

“I remember watching the football team come through when I was in elementary school and it was like the coolest thing in the world. I thought those kids were super heroes. I’m hoping these kids think the same.”

DeSantis said a big part of M-E’s success is the amount of support they receive from the community.

The players toured the high school, middle school and both elementaries this morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Watkins Glen, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Waverly Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Watkins Glen Senior High School on December 12, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WAVERLY, NY
WBRE

Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird

The family of Derry Bird confirms the journalist who was seen throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania for nearly three decades passed away on Friday. A look back now on Derry’s days with WYOU. Derry Bird was seen on TV for 29 years throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. He did it all as a reporter, a […]
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy