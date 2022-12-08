ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

ODU releases 'Perceptions of the Police' report for 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest report from Old Dominion University researchers explores perceptions of the police among residents of Hampton Roads. Its takeaways? Some locals say the trust in police is improving. “I’m always out in the community and when I see those same cops they remember me, they...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. According to his team, Muhammad also received a 12-month ban from city hall. He plans to appeal during the city council meeting set for Tuesday.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Executives give behind-the-scenes look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth construction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One month before the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, 13News Now got an inside look at how construction is going. The sprawling $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Jan. 15. When everything comes together, it will be Virginia’s first full-service permanent casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby said.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Community Policy