Walmart donates truckloads of merchandise to local charities following Chesapeake store shooting tragedyEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Would you ever: Make your own gifts? Watch someone else make them? Or gift an experience? Norfolk has options!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach reaches $3M settlement with Donovon Lynch's father in wrongful death lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The City of Virginia Beach will pay Wayne Lynch a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who killed his son. Lynch is the father of Donovon Lynch, 25, who was shot and killed by officer...
Numbers on panel examining Va. Beach mass shooting dwindle
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Several members of a state commission tasked with conducting an independent investigation of a 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, have stepped down in recent months -- raising doubts among some whether the panel can perform its job. The Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission...
ODU releases 'Perceptions of the Police' report for 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — The latest report from Old Dominion University researchers explores perceptions of the police among residents of Hampton Roads. Its takeaways? Some locals say the trust in police is improving. “I’m always out in the community and when I see those same cops they remember me, they...
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
'Valuable time was wasted' | Member of Virginia Beach Mass Shooting commission talks frustrations
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — David Cariens didn't ask to be a part of the Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Commission, but when approached, he felt he had no other option. “When someone comes to you, and they’ve lost their wife, there are three little girls suffering from stress and they say, 'Can you help me,' the answer has to be yes," he told 13News Now on Monday.
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
Man arrested, 2 hurt after shooting in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested and faces multiple charges after shooting two people in Virginia Beach. According to a news release from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on December 8. Officers responded to the scene, which was on...
13News Now
Newport News Police Dept. joins forces with Virginia State Police to crack down on crime
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A joint effort to crack down on crime in Newport News begins Friday. The Newport News Police Department is joining Virginia State Police in several parts of the city in a combined force. "I think the individuals who are going to get the win out...
WAVY News 10
Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. According to his team, Muhammad also received a 12-month ban from city hall. He plans to appeal during the city council meeting set for Tuesday.
Norfolk club closed after quadruple shooting drops appeal to reopen
A downtown Norfolk business that had its permit revoked after four people were shot outside of their lounge has ended its appeal process to reopen as a nightclub.
Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery in Newport News
Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend.
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge undergoes controlled burn
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge in Virginia Beach is undergoing a controlled burn Tuesday to improve the habitat for different birds. The fire isn't expected to impact the refuge's trails, which will stay open during the burn. In a Facebook post, officials said the...
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified
Victim in Newport News shooting near Oak Ave. and Hampton Dr. area identified as 32-year-old James Curtis Jones
18-year-old family-owned Italian café in Virginia Beach reopens after fire
A Virginia Beach family is excited to announce they’ve rebuilt their restaurant after it caught fire in January.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured following shooting on Michigan Dr in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 600 block of Michigan Drive in Hampton early Monday evening, Hampton Police said. At about 6 p.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications got a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place. When...
Employees at Greenbrier Mall recount night of reported shooting
News 3 is hearing from some of the employees and shoppers who were at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake Saturday night when a reported shooting in the parking lot prompted an evacuation.
Community input: Warner, Kaine meet for Senatorial forum in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Mental health resources for military members, voting, and concerns over Tik Tok are just some of the issues business and community leaders shared with U-S Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner. They met in Norfolk for a Senatorial Forum, which was hosted by the Hampton Roads...
Man shot in Hampton, expected to survive
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to figure out who shot a man in the Lincoln Park area of town on Monday night. Police were called to the scene in the 600 block of Michigan Drive around 6 p.m. When officers got there, they found a man who had been hurt.
Executives give behind-the-scenes look at Rivers Casino Portsmouth construction
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One month before the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, 13News Now got an inside look at how construction is going. The sprawling $340 million gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Jan. 15. When everything comes together, it will be Virginia’s first full-service permanent casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth General Manager Roy Corby said.
Foodbank feeds over 2,000 families through holiday distribution event in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore held their annual holiday food distribution event on Tuesday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Services, they fed 2,087 households with Christmas just around the corner. This...
13News Now
