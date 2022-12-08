Read full article on original website
Lewiston man wanted for murder considered armed and dangerous
LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston-area man wanted for the murder of a 25-year-old woman is considered armed and dangerous, police said Tuesday. Eddie Massie, 40, is wanted for the murder of Lacresha Howard of Lewiston. Lewiston police went to a Pierce Street apartment building late Sunday night and found...
Missing Turner man located
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said just after noon on Tuesday that a. The sheriff's office said late Tuesday morning that they were asking for help from the public in locating the man.
Police searching for armed and dangerous Lewiston murder suspect
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police say they are searching for a man who killed a woman in Lewiston on Sunday. Police say they are searching for 40-year-old Eddie Massie of the Lewiston area. He is wanted in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard of Lewiston. Massie is...
Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man
TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
Woman dead after crash in Turner
TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Trucks believed to be racing prior to deadly head-on crash in Androscoggin County
TURNER, Maine — A 79-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Androscoggin County Sunday morning. Officials confirmed Carol Ivers, of Fayette, was killed, and two others were hurt in a crash on Route 4 in Turner. According to emergency responders, Jacob Diaz and a passenger were heading...
York County K-9 makes 1st first drug, gun seizure in Cornish
CORNISH, Maine — K-9 Rebel, a police dog with the York County Sheriff's Office, made their first drug and gun bust on Sunday. Around 4:30 a.m., K-9 Rebel and Deputy Cody Frazier responded to a "suspicious activity complaint" at a business in Cornish, a news release from the York County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Maine court considering next steps after judge’s error invalidates 30-year attempted murder sentence
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine's highest court is deciding how to correct a judge's error that invalidates the 30-year sentence of a Hartland man who shot at and wounded police officers, according to the Morning Sentinel. Richard Murray-Burns, 32, pleaded guilty to 13 charges last August, including 10...
Four maritime college students die in fiery SUV crash on last day of fall term
Castine, Maine — Several hundred students, faculty and local residents turned out Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil for four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in a fiery SUV crash. Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy, addressed the somber event on the lawn of Leavitt Hall after spending...
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students, including two from Massachusetts, were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester, authorities said. The driver and two other passengers — all...
Hiker who fell to death from mountain in NH had proper equipment
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker who fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch had essential equipment, including traction devices on his boots for the frozen and icy trail, officials said. The hiker, Joseph Eggleston, 53,...
75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike
PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire
Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
Pedestrians injured, dead after two separate Lewiston crashes
LEWISTON, Maine — Police are investigating after two pedestrians were struck by vehicles in two separate crashes on Wednesday afternoon. Around 4:30 p.m., police were called to a crash at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street involving a pedestrian and a truck, according to the Lewiston Police Department Wednesday.
A Woman Was Hit & Killed By a Pickup Truck in Lewiston Wednesday Afternoon
A Maine woman is dead following a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lewiston. WGME 13 is reporting that the collision happened at the intersection of East Avenue and Lisbon Street at about 4:40 yesterday afternoon. Officials tell WGME 13 that a pickup truck was turning onto East Avenue and by the...
