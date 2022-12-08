ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Turner man located

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office said just after noon on Tuesday that a. The sheriff's office said late Tuesday morning that they were asking for help from the public in locating the man.
TURNER, ME
WPFO

Police searching for armed and dangerous Lewiston murder suspect

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police say they are searching for a man who killed a woman in Lewiston on Sunday. Police say they are searching for 40-year-old Eddie Massie of the Lewiston area. He is wanted in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Lacresha Howard of Lewiston. Massie is...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sheriff's office searching for missing Turner man

TURNER, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 54-year-old Turner man last seen leaving his house on foot on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey Coyne is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with brown-grey hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff's department.
TURNER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman dead after crash in Turner

TURNER, Maine — One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Turner Sunday morning. Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office and the Turner Fire Department were called just before 10 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Route 4 and Upper Street, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
TURNER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

75 years of history along the Maine Turnpike

PORTLAND, Maine — It was only the country’s second superhighway when it was built, and on Dec. 13 the Maine Turnpike turns 75 years old. Hundreds of Mainers worked to cut down trees, design, and build a highway system from Kittery to Portland, then later to Augusta. Thousands more have spent careers maintaining it and collecting the tolls that keep it running.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

No Injuries in Wiscasset Fire

Everyone was able to exit safely, including some pet birds, from a suspected furnace fire at 288 Birch Point Road in Wiscasset on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10. The blaze started in the furnace closet and spread to the roof of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Wiscasset Fire Department Capt. Steven Smith.
WISCASSET, ME
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
MAINE STATE
989wclz.com

More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail

MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
MADISON, ME
