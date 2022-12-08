Read full article on original website
Henrietta Cantrell
4d ago
I hope she serves every bit of that sentence. She's a loser and she took from us a person worthy of our love and respect. She's got nothing coming
5
Cindy Leftwick
4d ago
26 years is NOT ENOUGH... it should have been life in prison with NO parole.... what a joke the"justice"system is....
8
Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old boy at Chula Vista house party
A young man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista house party, Chula Vista Police announced Tuesday.
NBC San Diego
Man Suspected of Setting Fire to Lemon Grove Addiction Treatment Center Jailed
A man suspected of intentionally setting a fire at a Lemon Grove substance-abuse treatment center last month was behind bars Monday following his arrest over the weekend, authorities reported. Darrell Allen Yancey, 37, was taken into custody Sunday in El Cajon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. Yancey...
davisvanguard.org
District Attorney Seeks Death Penalty for Convicted Murderer with 80 IQ
RIVERSIDE, CA – Christian Velasquez Rosales was found competent in Riverside County Superior Court Monday to stand trial in the sentencing phase for murder—but a psychologist claims his upbringing, living environment and IQ of 80 left Velasquez with little choice in life but to pursue criminal activities. In...
Murder Trial Ordered for Man, 26, Accused of Pushing Stranger into Oncoming Train
A man accused of killing another man by pushing him into an oncoming train at the Old Town Transit Center was ordered Monday to stand trial on a murder charge. Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, is accused of killing 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara on New Year’s Day. Police and prosecutors allege Rukstelis punched and pushed Andara, who fell into the side of a passing train. He died at the scene.
Girl, 17, Badly Injured in Seemingly Random Attack at Chula Vista Bus Stop
A man armed with some sort of cutting tool attacked a 17-year-old girl from behind Tuesday in an apparently random assault at a South Bay bus stop, seriously injuring her, authorities said. The unidentified assailant, described as a 50- to 60-year-old bearded man in a dark sweater, attacked the teen...
Man found on sidewalk stabbed to death: police
A man with multiple stab wounds was found on a sidewalk in the Barrio Logan neighborhood on Sunday, said the San Diego Police Department.
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Suspect Shoots, Wounds SDPD Officer, Holes Up in Mountain View Apartment Before Arrest
An auto-theft suspect opened fire on San Diego Police early Monday in a Mountain View-area neighborhood, wounding an officer, then holed up in a nearby apartment, prompting a nine-hour SWAT standoff that ended in his arrest. The events that led to the shooting, which left the officer with apparently non-life-threatening...
NBC San Diego
Brother of San Diego Woman Killed by Capitol Police on Jan. 6 Gets Probation for Hate Crime Against SDG&E Worker
Roger Witthoeft, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of a misdemeanor battery count and a hate crime allegation for striking a Latino San Diego Gas & Electric worker in Point Loma and shouting racial slurs at the man. He was also convicted of violating the victim's civil rights.
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
Doctor who recorded women in clinic bathroom pleads guilty
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista doctor has pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside of a Veterans Affairs Clinic bathroom for more than a year, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office. A criminal judge sentenced Dr. Vincent Tran on December 6 to...
Felon who sold deadly dose of fentanyl sentenced
A felon who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 36-year- old Calimesa man was sentenced Monday to 11 years in state prison. Gregory Robert Oviatt, 35, of Redlands, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against him.
Inmate who walked away from Kearny Mesa halfway house captured
A prison inmate who escaped from a Kearny Mesa halfway house over the weekend was re-arrested Monday in the Los Angeles area, authorities reported.
NBC San Diego
Man Dies After Being Shot Twice in Escondido: Police
A man in his 20s died after being shot at least twice in Escondido Sunday night, according to Escondido Police Department Lt. Ryan Banks. Officers responded to reports around 5:46 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Hickory Street near the flood control channel, police said. Police found an...
Inmate dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
An inmate at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside died today, and an investigation was underway. Deputies went to the man’s cell about 1:55 a.m. on a report of “an unresponsive male inmate.”
Woman sentenced to 30 years to life for South Bay murder and attempted murder
Britney Canal was sentenced for her involvement in killing Mario Serhan, who she and her co-defendants mistakenly believed was an undercover police officer surveilling them in Chula Vista.
San Diego Police Officer Shot During Pursuit; Suspect Holed Up in Apartment
A San Diego Police officer was shot multiple times Monday while chasing a pursuit suspect, who subsequently barricaded himself inside a Mountain View apartment, leading to a standoff. The injured officer was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is considered stable, according to the San Diego...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana woman killed in drive-by shooting that targeted two teenagers
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:27 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting with a female down at 1400 South Cypress Street. Officers responded and located an adult female in the parking lot of 1473 South Main Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Officer Shot With Ghost Gun Before Mountain View SWAT Standoff: Police Chief
An hours-long SWAT standoff in Mountain View ended Monday morning with a man in custody after shooting a police officer, then possibly overdosing on narcotics, authorities said. The incident began sometime before 12:30 a.m. Monday when the San Diego Police Department found a vehicle in the 3500 block of Main...
newsantaana.com
A man rescued his pit bull from a stranger with a knife in Westminster on Saturday
An unidentified man rescued his pit bull from a knife-wielding stranger inside his pickup truck in Westminster on Saturday, Dec. 10, according to the Westminster Police Department. The man parked his pickup truck at a strip mall at the 16400 block of Magnolia before 4:50 p.m., then went inside a...
