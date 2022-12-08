Read full article on original website
nshoremag.com
7 North Shore Bakers Share Their Favorite Holiday Desserts
’Tis the season to say yes to dessert. Time to rid yourself of restrictions and savor the sweetness of the myriad of holiday confections swirling by on dessert trays. Did you ever wonder what bakers and pastry chefs fancy for their holiday treats? We did and rounded up a few of the top bakers from the North Shore to tell us their sweet secrets.
nshoremag.com
Nostalgic Flavors, Modern Twists, and Lots of Cheese Make Burlington’s Parm a Standout
The server’s uniforms speak volumes at Parm Burlington, the new casual Italian spot from celebrity chef Mario Carbone. The maroon vests and bow ties are a reminder of an era when going out to a restaurant—even a family-friendly one—was an event. When made-from-scratch was the standard rather than the exception, and Sinatra was crooning from every radio.
2 Boston restaurants are among the 100 best in America in 2022, according to OpenTable
They are among the "most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast." Two Back Bay restaurants left a lasting impression on OpenTable users this year. The online restaurant reservation service company released a list of the top 100 restaurants for 2022, and Abe & Louie’s and Atlantic Fish Co. made the cut. The site says are among the “most beloved restaurants coast-to-coast.”
Man's Description of New Restaurant Opening in Boston Is Totally Priceless
We're sold on eating here!
WCVB
Where to find authentic Italian cuisine, spicy Sichuan dishes and diner classics
Chronicle heads to Medford for Bob's Italian Foods, Burlington for Sichuan Gourmet, and Boston for true diner classics. Bob's Italian Foods in Medford is an Italian specialty shop is known for its 6-foot subs, but there are tons and we mean tons, of other classic Italian foods to make you hungry here.
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’
Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
Popular Jamaica Plain restaurant closing in January after 27 years in business
BOSTON — A popular Jamaica Plain restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years in business. The Dogwood, a popular sport for pizza, craft beers and cocktails is shutting down. The restaurant located on Washington Street, is set to serve their final customers on Jan. 14, 2023, an announcement...
Boston Globe
Wynn eyes expansion of Everett casino — including gambling — on big site across Broadway
Casino operator plans entertainment complex across the street, and needs state Gaming Commission OK to include poker rooms and sports betting there. Wynn Resorts’ newest vision for the company’s land across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett includes two hotels with ballrooms, three parking garages, a theater, restaurants, clubs — 1.8 million square feet of development in all.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Tuscan Kitchen
First introduced to the northeast in the late 1800s by Italian immigrants, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a classically Italian way to celebrate Christmas Eve!. Tuscan Kitchen in the Seaport (and Burlington) is offering its own version of the Feast of the Seven Fishes on December 23rd and 24th. The menu features everything from Zuppe de Pesce to Pesce Spada Al Forno! It’s available in restaurant with a wine pairing option or for takeout for you to enjoy at home! Check out the full menu below!
WCVB
Monday, December 12: Sweets of the Season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We stop by family-owned shops Hilliard’s in North Easton where Shayna Seymour spins up homemade candy canes, and Winfrey’s on the North Shore where fudge is the main event. At other sweet stops we dig into gooey cinnamon rolls, ghost pepper caramels, peppermint bark (both Christmas and Hanukkah varieties) and get in on the “cocoa bomb” craze. And for a break from the sweet routine we sample specialty roasted nuts at Cacao in Newton.
Meet the 9-year-old cartoonist from Cambridge who’s destined for comics conquest
“It all comes from IMAGINATION,” says Kellen Paul, quoting SpongeBob. You may not have heard of the comic book “Kellen the Kid.” Yet. But odds are pretty good that someday you will. It’s one of several comic books and strips created by Kellen Paul, a 9-year-old cartoonist and illustrator who’s been plying his trade at the Community Art Center in his hometown of Cambridge, and whose work has taken the center by storm.
Natick Mall Blowing Minds with New Santa Claus Experience
I don't care how creative you think you are, you have never dreamed of creating a visit-with-Santa experience like the one at Natick Mall. I understand that nearly every mall in America convinces Santa to visit with local boys and girls. His ability to seemingly be in more than one place at a time is all part of the magic of Santa, and way beyond what my brain can understand.
Do New Englanders Still Use This Word for Soda?
Recently, Michael Rock told us about some SouthCoast words and phrases that might not translate well to people not from around here. Words aren’t just regional, though. They’re also generational. There are some words our parents or grandparents used that have just fallen out of favor over the years, and to me, none stands out more than “tonic.”
3 New England restaurants make "Top 100" list
BOSTON - Two restaurants in Boston and one in Maine have landed on a year-end list of the best restaurants in the country.OpenTable released its ranking of the "Top 100 Restaurants for 2022" based on millions of reviews from diners. The restaurant reservation service says customers had "a new vigor for dining out" this year.Both Boston selections are Back Bay neighbors and owned by the same parent company - one specializing in seafood and the other a steakhouse. Atlantic Fish Co., founded in 1978, has 4-and-a-half stars based on more than 10,000 reviews on the OpenTable website."The food was delicious....
nshoremag.com
5 Kitchen Storage Must-Haves from Wakefield’s Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops
When you’re renovating a kitchen, it’s easy to spend a lot of time thinking about what the exterior of your cabinets will look like. White finishes or something a bit more colorful? Brushed nickel hardware or shiny brass?. SPONSORED CONTENT WITH METROPOLITAN CABINET. It is also essential, however,...
One last glow-round for Leicester couple's outdoor Christmas display
LEICESTER — This year will mark the last families will have the chance to get lost in the sea of inflatable holiday displays and streams of Christmas lights at 25 Waite St., as the multidecade holiday tradition is coming to an end. Available to the public free of charge in the yard of Scott and Denise Weikel's house, it has proved, as they have gotten “up there in age,” to be difficult to set up and keep...
WCVB
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
vanyaland.com
RIP: Beloved Boston comedian Brian Higginbottom has died
The Boston comedy scene has lost one of its most consistently bright and shining talents, as local standout Brian Higginbottom has died. No immediate cause was announced following the news this weekend, But word of the local stand-up favorite’s passing spread quickly on social media, prompting a multitude of tributes, reflections and condolences to the Hyde Park native and longtime scene staple.
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
