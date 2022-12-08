ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane Brown Launches Clothing Line at Rue21

By Cillea Houghton
 5 days ago
Kane Brown continues to expand his empire with a new clothing line at Rue21.

The country superstar has partnered with the young adult clothing brand on a limited edition collection designed by Brown that features graphic tees, sweatshirts, and jogging pants that display his likeness. Some of the items also have the phrase and praying hands logo of his 2022 Blessed & Free Tour, which is named after his duet with H.E.R. The items come in an assortment of cream, brown and black colors. He also has a trucker hat with the phrase “Kane Brown Blessed & Free” written in blue, red, and gold lettering. The product line is unisex and Brown wanted to keep it affordable for fans, with prices ranging from $16.99 to $41.99.

“I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said (quote via Business Wire). “I had enough that I could afford rue21, and their clothes were cool.”

“Kane Brown grew up wearing rue21, so it has been extremely exciting for our team to work with him on this very personal and exclusive rue21 collection,” said Rue21 CEO Bill Brand. “From a voice as our customer to a leading voice as a collaborator and partner, Kane’s personality and style align perfectly with that of our audience. We’re proud to bring this affordable and accessible collection to our customers.”

The singer is also offering a contest where fans can enter for a chance to meet him and get an exclusive shopping experience at the Rue21 store at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville on January 6.

In 2021, Brown collaborated with fashion designer Doni Nahmias on the FAMILY line featuring T-shirts, hats and hoodies displaying the word “family” in large, bold lettering. He also’s lent his name to his own brand of cereal, Kane Krunch, a chocolate-flavored rice cereal sold at select Kroger stores in the Nashville and Knoxville areas.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

