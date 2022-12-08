TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton have arrested Najere K. Saunders, 19, after a brief foot chase Thursday in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detectives received information about Saunders having a handgun in the area of Tyler and Benton, on Thursday. Detectives said Saunders fled when he noticed their presence as they were watching him. Officers pursued him on foot after he failed to stop and obey commands by officers. He discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit. Eventually, he was captured and arrested. The handgun was found to be a Ruger .9mm semiautomatic handgun which was The post Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO