Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested. The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon...
hudsontv.com
Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken
Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
Authorities Investigate Shooting Of South Jersey Man
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old man. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major Crimes Unit was notified by the Pennsauken Police Department that a shooting occurred in Pennsauken earlier the same evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton have arrested Najere K. Saunders, 19, after a brief foot chase Thursday in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detectives received information about Saunders having a handgun in the area of Tyler and Benton, on Thursday. Detectives said Saunders fled when he noticed their presence as they were watching him. Officers pursued him on foot after he failed to stop and obey commands by officers. He discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit. Eventually, he was captured and arrested. The handgun was found to be a Ruger .9mm semiautomatic handgun which was The post Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Watch: NJ State Troopers Pull Suicidal Woman From I-295 Overpass
Several New Jersey State Troopers are being credited with rescuing a suicidal woman from an overpass on Interstate 295 in Burlington County late last month. On November 29th, Tprs. Michael Basti and Stephen McDonald were called to the Route 38 interchange in Mt. Laurel for a report of a person sitting on the edge of a bridge.
Authorities ID 22-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Gloucester County Shooting
Authorities have identified the 22-year-old victim of a shooting in Gloucester County.The gunman remained at large.The preliminary investigation indicated that at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Glassboro police officers responded to the 200 block of University Boulevard for a report of gunshots. Ac…
Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife
An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
southjerseyobserver.com
Sicklerville Man Sentenced to 30-Month Prison Term for Selling Phony Prescriptions
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jose Colon, 37, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to an information...
Passenger In Single-Car South Jersey Crash Has Died, Driver Charged
A passenger in a one-vehicle crash in Salem County has died of their injuries, authorities said. The vehicle struck a tree and the front-seat passenger, Merna Ramon Gonzalez, 20, of Bridgeton, was fatally injured last month. She was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, Camden, and died on Dec. 5, New Jersey State Police said.
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
Bridgeton, NJ, Man Sentenced for Severely Beating Victim, Causing Brain Injury
A resident of Bridgeton has been sentenced to five years in state prison for severely beating a man last year, causing extensive injuries. This past summer, 63-year-old Calvin Clark was found guilty of third-degree aggravated assault following a three-day trial. The State alleged that on October 8th, 2021, Clark, "repeatedly...
Bucks Woman Charged With 2020 Overdose Death, Police Say
A Bucks County woman is sought on felony drug charges after police say she sold a deadly dose of heroin to a Warrington man almost two years ago. Authorities said 23-year-old John May was found dead of an opiate overdose in his Grand Boulevard home on Dec. 14, 2020. During...
southjerseyobserver.com
Detectives Investigating Pennsauken Shooting
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Saturday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major...
Absecon recruiter in health benefits scheme sentenced to three years
Well-known Absecon businessman Brian Pugh will serve 37 months in federal prison for his role as a recruiter in the sprawling compound drug scheme that gripped the region for years. Before imposing the term, the judge ruled that Pugh initially attempted to impede the investigation. Pugh, who pleaded guilty in...
2 dead from possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Paulsboro, New Jersey
The men were found in a garage at the Campbell Towing and Auto Service operation.
Atlantic City fugitive attempted to flee police by barricading door, using fire escape to evade arrest
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City eventually captured their man, but not without incident. A wanted Atlantic City man was arrested on Friday after barricading himself in an apartment bedroom and fleeing from police by descending the fire escape. According to police, a domestic disturbance was reported in the first block of south Iowa Avenue around 8:00 AM by patrol units. The victim was contacted by Lieutenant Kevin Fair and Officer Michelle Cardani when they arrived at the fourth-floor apartment. Corey Cornish, the suspect, was observed inside the apartment. Cornish retreated into a bedroom while the officers spoke The post Atlantic City fugitive attempted to flee police by barricading door, using fire escape to evade arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0