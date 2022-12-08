ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey

Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
ABSECON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken

Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Authorities Investigate Shooting Of South Jersey Man

Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old man. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major Crimes Unit was notified by the Pennsauken Police Department that a shooting occurred in Pennsauken earlier the same evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton have arrested Najere K. Saunders, 19, after a brief foot chase Thursday in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detectives received information about Saunders having a handgun in the area of Tyler and Benton, on Thursday. Detectives said Saunders fled when he noticed their presence as they were watching him. Officers pursued him on foot after he failed to stop and obey commands by officers. He discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit. Eventually, he was captured and arrested. The handgun was found to be a Ruger .9mm semiautomatic handgun which was The post Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife

An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store. The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Sicklerville Man Sentenced to 30-Month Prison Term for Selling Phony Prescriptions

A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jose Colon, 37, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn to an information...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Pennsauken Shooting

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police Department are investigating the shooting of a man on Saturday evening, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City fugitive attempted to flee police by barricading door, using fire escape to evade arrest

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police in Atlantic City eventually captured their man, but not without incident. A wanted Atlantic City man was arrested on Friday after barricading himself in an apartment bedroom and fleeing from police by descending the fire escape. According to police, a domestic disturbance was reported in the first block of south Iowa Avenue around 8:00 AM by patrol units. The victim was contacted by Lieutenant Kevin Fair and Officer Michelle Cardani when they arrived at the fourth-floor apartment. Corey Cornish, the suspect, was observed inside the apartment. Cornish retreated into a bedroom while the officers spoke The post Atlantic City fugitive attempted to flee police by barricading door, using fire escape to evade arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Cardiff Motor Vehicle Office Fully Reopens in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Good news for drivers in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area: The Cardiff office of the Motor Vehicle Commission has reopened to field all transactions. The announcement came this week after a request made by New Jersey legislators to reopen the location was honored. I'm coming up on having to renew my driver's license again, so this news will make my life so much more convenient.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

