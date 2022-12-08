BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...

TOWSON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO