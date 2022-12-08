ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Mondawmin Target facade to be razed as redevelopment advances

"We are plowing forward," Tim Regan, CEO of Whiting-Turner Construction Co., said this week. "This is an effort to lift this community up." Regan and Calvin G. Butler Jr., incoming CEO of Exelon Corp., have spent the past several years putting together the idea and later a blueprint for the new center with the help of community leaders. Regan announced in March that he had personally bought the Target store property for $1 million to make the community center happen.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market

A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
BALTIMORE, MD
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Jewelry chain shifts HQ to Times Square from Baltimore

There’s life in the Times Square office market despite recent exits of several large tenants. Trend-setting lab-made jewelry chain Pandora is moving its US headquarters from Baltimore to 1540 Broadway, the former Bertelsmann Building, taking 27,936 square feet on the 35th floor. The asking rent on the 15-year lease was $82 per square foot, sources said.
BALTIMORE, MD
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Brightview Senior Living to use $202 million fund to develop new properties

Baltimore-based Brightview Senior Living has raised $202 million in a new fund that the company will use to develop eight or nine new senior living communities over the next three years, CEO and President Doug Dollenberg told the McKnight’s Business Daily Friday. It is the company’s eighth private investment fund.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season

BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
TOWSON, MD
baltimorepositive.com

The story and emotions behind the story of “Baltimore, You Have No Idea”

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to Faidley’s at Lexington Market for a holiday visit with legendary columnist Dan Rodricks from The Baltimore Sun discussing Eric Bogosian, storytelling and taking his incredible career memoirs and the Baltimore characters met along the way to the stage at The BMA and his incredible stage production. And breaking news: it’s coming back in the spring! Go see it!
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Ex-city purchasing agent allowed ambulance company to add $3.5 million in fees, Inspector General finds

Former purchasing agent Erin Smyth allegedly approved a billing increase that was not submitted or approved by the Board of Estimates. A former city purchasing agent approved a price increase – without Board of Estimates approval – that so far has added $3.5 million to the coffers of an ambulance company that provides non-emergency transport for Medicaid clients, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming noted in a report issued today.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.

