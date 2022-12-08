Read full article on original website
BV Chamber Plans Dec. 15 Business After Hours Event
It’s the season of the year when gathering together can mean something special, and the Buena Vista (BV) business community has things to celebrate; not the least of which is being able to get back to normal after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. That makes the Business After...
Central Mountain Entrepreneurs Seeking entrepreneurs for Ascent Program
In an announcement this weekend by the Central Mountain Entrepreneurs, due to increasing demand, the deadline for Ascent applications to the new Central Mountain Ascent Program has been extended to Monday, December 12. The 2023 winter cohort program coming up in January is free, and the Chaffee County Economic Development...
Overnight Vandalism of Chaffee Shuttle Vans
An as-yet-unidentified person vandalized the Chaffee County Shuttle Vans on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning, at their overnight Bustang parking lot behind Wallbangers Sports Bar and Grill near the Salida High School. The windshields of the large, nine-person vans were smashed by large rocks. Shuttle Manager Hank Martin says they have a good idea who did it, and this latest incident now means that the Chaffee Shuttle program is again beefing up security.
Salida Trees Need Winter Water
The Salida Tree Board reminds homeowners that it is important to water both established and newly planted trees during the winter months. Precipitation during the recent growing season has been about normal, but November has been dry, and the long-term forecast is for below-normal snowfall. Giving trees additional moisture during...
