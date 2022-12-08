Read full article on original website
Pekin plans to sell acreage for new sports complex
PEKIN, Ill. — The City of Pekin is willing to sell some it’s property at a very cheap price – with the expectation a developer will build a sports complex. Monday night, Pekin City Council agreed to sell 70 acres of un-developed land for $100. The land...
Galesburg mayor seeks public input on proposed sales tax increase. Special meeting is Wednesday
Residents and interested parties will have an opportunity to weigh in on a proposed sales tax increase during a special Galesburg City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Galesburg City Hall. Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman is calling the special meeting for the limited purpose of receiving public comment and/or...
Galesburg residents want more clarity from City Council over proposed sales tax increase
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg City Council proposed a quarter of a percent sales tax increase in its meeting on Dec. 5. It's set to be voted on at the Dec. 20 meeting. The proposed increase would raise the sales tax from 1.00% to 1.25%, and according to Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman, it would generate an additional $950,000 a year.
Monmouth City Council Approves 2023 Property Tax levy
The Monmouth City Council has approved their Property Tax Levy for the next year. Mayor Rod Davies reports that while the police and fire pensions increased, property taxes for city residents will not see an increase:. 72% of City of Monmouth property taxes are used to support police and fire...
Galesburg Mayor and City Manager respond to feedback on sales tax increase
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith joined Galesburg’s Evening News on Friday to talk about the proposed increase in the home rule sales tax from 1 to 1.25%. They say there are some misconceptions about the tax, including that it would put local restaurants at a...
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
District 205 December personnel report: Who is coming, going within Galesburg schools?
Here are personnel moves approved by the District 205 Board of Education at the Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, meeting:. PERSONNEL ITEMS FOR BOARD APPROVAL DECEMBER 12, 2022 CERTIFIED STAFF. BOARD ACKNOWLEDGES THE FOLLOWING. TERMINATIONS/RESIGNATIONS/RETIREMENTS:. Ivania Santoyo, 4 hour per day Satellite Kitchen Assistant at King Elementary School, resigned, effective November...
Christmas With The Benjamins $500 Winners!
From all who entered at least one Cash Codeword at thelaseronline.com last week, our third $500 winner drawn at random Monday (12/12/22) morning was:. Congratulations to Heidi! Our final drawing for another $500 winner will be on Monday, December 19. Get the details and enter to win by clicking here.
Galesburg City Council to have 4 contested races in 2023. Here are the candidates so far
Eight Galesburg City Council aldermanic filings Monday means four wards will have contested races in the city’s 2023 consolidated election. Monday was the first day candidates could file nominating petitions for the April 4, 2023, consolidated election. The deadline to file petitions is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Seats...
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week
Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition
Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
Aldermen discuss sales tax increase, three members want voters to decide
Galesburg Council discussed the home rule sales tax increase on Monday that would increase revenue by about $950,000 annually. City Manager Gerald Smith says this is a means to funding infrastructure improvements and a portion of a community center, possibly in the form of issuing bonds and paying off the bonds with the new revenue.
