Eric Morris leaving WSU for North Texas head coaching job
ERIC MORRIS IS LEAVING his position as Washington State's offensive coordinator to take the head coaching job at North Texas, the school announced Monday on Twitter. It marks the end to Morris' second tenure at WSU, which also spanned one year when he was the inside receivers coach for a season on the Palouse in 2012.
Yardbarker
Fresno State vs. Washington State: LA Bowl preview, prediction, pick, odds
Can Fresno State stay hot and add to its eight-game winning streak on Saturday? Or will the Cougars play spoiler? OddsChecker's Matt MacKay is here with picks, predictions, and odds for Saturday afternoon's LA Bowl between Washington State and Fresno State. Looking for the latest odds on the LA Bowl...
Three-Star DE Isiah Chala commits to Fresno State
San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan 3-Star defensive end Isiah Chala reached his decision on Monday after an official visit to Fresno State. He committed to the Bulldogs over offers from Cal, Oregon State, San Diego State, Idaho and NAU. Chala said it did not take long into his official visit...
KMPH.com
Bulldogs prep for LA Bowl, Washington State
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to face Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Bulldogs earned a spot in the Bowl after winning eight straight games including the Mountain West Championship against their conference rival.
How entertaining was Mike Leach at WSU? Let's roll the tape ...
MIKE LEACH'S QUIPS and quotes endeared him to legions of football fans but what will also live on beyond his passing on Monday night -- Leach just being Leach, with no words required. The former Washington State coach once took the simple act of trying to cool down a cup of hot coffee and turned it into pure comedy gold.
FSU commitments and targets in the updated Top247 rankings release: Hykeem Williams now a 5-star
247Sports.com released updated rankings on Tuesday, including a major revision of their Top247. Here is a look at where Florida State commitment and targets now rank in the updated version of the rankings:. The top-rated commitment for the Seminoles is wide receiver Hykeem Williams from Stranahan High School in Fort...
FSU gets strong game from starting five as they win their second in a row
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defeated USC Upstate, 80-63, on late Tuesday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The Seminoles (3-9, 1-1 ACC) have now won two consecutive games for the first time this season. The Spartans fall to 5-5 on the season. It marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
Florida commits & targets in the latest Top247 rankings
247Sports made their latest update to the Top247 rankings for the class of 2023 on Tuesday evening. The Gators class entered the day ranked No. 11 in the country on 247Sports team rankings, but with this latest update, they rose to No. 9. Plenty of Florida targets and commits saw their rankings change in the latest update. Swamp247 breaks those changes down. You can also see the entire Top247 HERE.
FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr
Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
247Sports
TE Jaheim Bell's mother, Dolores, tells the story of how her son ended up a Florida State Seminole
South Carolina tight end transfer Jaheim Bell just announced his pledge to Florida State and Noles247 decided to speak with Bell's mother, Dolores, for the full story on how a previously misused 'Swiss Army Knife' ended up in Tallahassee. After a 2022 football season with the Gamecocks which saw Bell...
GV Wire
Antisemitic Flyers Found in Clovis, Fresno. Local Leaders Respond.
Antisemitic flyers appeared in driveways at homes in Clovis and Fresno this weekend. Clovis police confirmed the flyers appeared in the neighborhood bounded by Peach, Ashlan, Gettysburg and Winery. Some of the flyers were also found nearby in Fresno. Images from KMPH 26 show the flyers with topics such as...
GV Wire
New Fresno Trustee Plans to Hit the Ground Running with ‘School Walks’
Newly elected Fresno Unified Trustee Susan Wittrup will be sworn into office before Wednesday’s board meeting, but she’s already been working on a detailed plan to focus on needed instructional and facilities improvements for students and schools in the Bullard region, and to connect regularly with schools’ parent leaders.
GV Wire
Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?
Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
cmac.tv
City of Fresno: One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program
DescriptionMore than 100 interns have been hired through the One Fresno Youth Job Corps Program to work at various City of Fresno departments. The goal is to give them the work experience and skills needed to gain permanent, full-time employment within the City or at other companies. Length0:02:54. CategoryGovernment. Airing.
Flames break out at business in southwest Fresno
Crews battled a fire at a business in southwest Fresno early Monday morning. The flames broke out at Darling International on Belgravia and Teilman, a rendering plant.
Valley farmers struggle as CA closes on historically dry year
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Valley saw rain over the weekend and the Sierras got some snow, but 2022 will still be California’s third straight year of drought. “We really are in bad straits right now if things don’t turn around quickly,” said CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau Ryan Jacobsen. As 2022 […]
Snow in Fresno? The conditions needed to make it happen
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend saw a hefty amount of snowfall in California: the Sierra Nevada received around 48 inches of snow in just 48 hours – some areas are at five feet deep. With so much snow falling across the county, could any of that fall here in Fresno? According to CBS47 Chief […]
DOJ: Guilty plea in Fresno-Kansas City marijuana trafficking conspiracy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Bay Area man pled guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana that was shipped from Fresno and intended for distribution in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in November 2018, 50-year-old Tan Minh Vo of […]
sjvsun.com
Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries
Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
Park in Madera named after Thaddeus Sran
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of the Madera community came together to honor and continue to mourn the loss of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran who was killed 2 years ago. Tears and smiles at Madera’s John Well’s Youth Center as family and members of the community come together for the dedication of the Thaddeus Sran playground […]
247Sports
