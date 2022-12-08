Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Young, McManus lead North Muskegon boys past Western Michigan Christian
The North Muskegon boys basketball team used strong outside shooting to take down Western Michigan Christian on Monday evening. The Norse topped the Warriors, 76-45. With six early 3-pointers that helped build a 43-26 lead at the half, the Norse cruised the rest of the way. James Young led all...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton
The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo
The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 12
MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Orioles fought off some early offensive struggles to force a 23-23 at halftime nad rallied in the second half to pull away from Traverse City West for a non-conference win Monday night.
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia
The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids
A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
localsportsjournal.com
Scottville Optimist Club wrestling tournament results
Mason County Central hosted the Scottville Optimist wrestling tournament on Saturday, but the Spartans didn’t make the finals, finishing 3-2 on the day. Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the championship match. The Spartans collected wins over Ludington (60-6), Shelby (45-33) and Reeths-Puffer (42-25) while losing to Allendale and Benzie Central.
Wayland High School grad makes Grand Rapids Gold debut
When the Grand Rapids Gold tipped off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Monday night, it was a homecoming for one of the Gold's newest players.
localsportsjournal.com
Westhouse scores game-high 19 points to lead Ludington past Traverse City West
Breaking away from a tie game at the half, the Ludington boys basketball team gained separation from Traverse City West in the third quarter and then weathered a fourth quarter rally by the Titans. In the end, the Orioles claimed a 60-53 non-conference win Monday night at home. It was...
localsportsjournal.com
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing
The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey scores 21 points, leads Hart over Oakridge
In an early-season matchup of two undefeated teams, the Hart boys’ basketball team used a hot first half to power past Oakridge, 80-63 on Monday night. Visiting Hart built an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles couldn’t make up enough ground.
WOOD
West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids Gold
Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up by his hometown Grand Rapids Gold Monday and now he is ready to play in front of the fans at Van Andel Arena. (Dec. 12, 2022) West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids …. Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational
The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago
Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
localsportsjournal.com
Ferris State heading back to national championship game
(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121222
Cloudy skies continue Monday with a chance for a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with light winds from the east. Cloudy skies continue Monday with a chance for a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with light winds from the east.
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
nomadlawyer.org
Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan
Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
