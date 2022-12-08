ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall wins bowling matchup over Holton

The Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams breezed by Holton in a WMC-Lakes matchup on Monday. The boys’ squad took down the Red Devils, 27-3 while the girls won, 25.5-4.5. Avery Gabriel led the Vikings with a high game of 189 while Gabe Ganos added a 178. Holton’s Ethan Legard and Aiden Moore had games of 169 and 164, respectively.
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View boys get first win, 62-55, over Newaygo

The Orchard View Cardinal boys posted a 62-55 victory over the Newaygo Lions for their first victory of the season. The non-conference game was played at Orchard View. Some big Orchard View three-point baskets left the Lions with too much ground to make up. In all, the Cardinals made 10 shots from beyond the 3-point line.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball highlights and reactions from Dec. 12

MUSKEGON -- Below is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The Orioles fought off some early offensive struggles to force a 23-23 at halftime nad rallied in the second half to pull away from Traverse City West for a non-conference win Monday night.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

White Cloud scores from long range in win over Hesperia

The White Cloud Indians boys’ basketball team wasted little time of cruising past the Hesperia Panthers on Monday evening. The Indians 10 shots from beyond the 3-point arc on their way to a 67-23 win over the host Panthers. White Cloud junior Jayson Ruether led the White Cloud offense...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls’ fall to East Grand Rapids

A rough second half for the Mona Shores Sailors girls’ basketball team against the East Grand Rapids Pioneers saw Mona Shores come up short, 59-40. Saturday’s game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit played at Reeths-Puffer. The Sailors made a game of it in the first...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Scottville Optimist Club wrestling tournament results

Mason County Central hosted the Scottville Optimist wrestling tournament on Saturday, but the Spartans didn’t make the finals, finishing 3-2 on the day. Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the championship match. The Spartans collected wins over Ludington (60-6), Shelby (45-33) and Reeths-Puffer (42-25) while losing to Allendale and Benzie Central.
SCOTTVILLE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bowers, Geers lead Kent City past East Lansing

The Kent City Eagles girls’ team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon as they cruised past the East Lansing Trojans, 71-33. The game was part of the Lakeshore Classic Hoops Summit at Reeths-Puffer High School. The Eagles’ one-two offensive punch of Lexie Bowers and Maddie Geers were...
LANSING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hovey scores 21 points, leads Hart over Oakridge

In an early-season matchup of two undefeated teams, the Hart boys’ basketball team used a hot first half to power past Oakridge, 80-63 on Monday night. Visiting Hart built an 11-point lead, 24-13, at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles couldn’t make up enough ground.
HART, MI
West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids Gold

Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up by his hometown Grand Rapids Gold Monday and now he is ready to play in front of the fans at Van Andel Arena. (Dec. 12, 2022) West Michigan native to suit up for Grand Rapids …. Wayland alum Lacey James was picked up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague wrestlers finish third at Hemlock Huskie Invitational

The Montague wrestling team earned a third-place finish in the Hemlock Huskie Invitational on Saturday. The Wildcats placed 11 wrestlers. “The team wrestled with a purpose and every wrestler, including those who did not place, learned and got valuable mat time,” said coach Kristoffer Maddox. “I’m very pleased with...
MONTAGUE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Lumberjacks can’t hold on against first-place Chicago

Two early goals might have been enough for the Muskegon Lumberjacks to take down Team USA U-17 on Friday night, but Saturday first-place Chicago was in town. Muskegon tallied a pair of early goals on Saturday night, but Chicago followed up with four-straights goals to top the Lumberjacks, 5-4. Nicholas...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk wrestlers compete in Art Kraft Memorial Open

The Muskegon Community College wrestling team competed in the Art Kraft Memorial Open on Saturday. Kayla Venema came back into the lineup this week and nearly claimed the top spot, but fell short with a second-place finish. “My heart just breaks for him, he was leading by points the whole...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ferris State heading back to national championship game

(Ferris State University Athletic Department) For the second consecutive year and the third time in the last four seasons, the Ferris State University Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game in Texas. FSU beat West Florida 38-17 in national semifinal action on Saturday (Dec. 10) afternoon...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121222

Cloudy skies continue Monday with a chance for a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with light winds from the east. Cloudy skies continue Monday with a chance for a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 30s with light winds from the east.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nomadlawyer.org

Grand Rapids: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Tourist Attraction- Places To Visit In Grand Rapids, Michigan. Located on the western shore of Michigan’s lower peninsula, Grand Rapids offers visitors a wide range of fun activities and things to do. It’s also a family-friendly city. Visitors can also enjoy the city’s parks, which are famous around...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI

