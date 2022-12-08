ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Click10.com

Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade

AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities. Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday. In...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miccosukee tribe asks for help with finding Miami-Dade teenage boy

MIAMI – The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida was asking the public for help on Monday with finding a teenager who vanished from Miami-Dade County and the reservation. Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez, 16, who is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, was last seen on Friday at his home in western Miami-Dade, according to the Miccosukee Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

African Sulcata tortoise in Broward needs more spacious home

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Tutti, an eight-year-old African Sulcata tortoise living in Broward County, is 57 pounds and can go on to live for 165 more years. Local 10 News Anchor Eric Yutzy and his family have watched Tutti, also known as Tutti Frutti, grow for about a year in their backyard in Pembroke Pines.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

