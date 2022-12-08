Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Crime spree suspect, 15, pleads not guilty to adult charges in Broward court
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Attorneys for 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent pleaded not guilty on his behalf in Broward County court Tuesday, a little less than a month after prosecutors moved to charge the teenager as an adult in an August crime spree that ended in a fatal crash. Bessent...
Click10.com
BSO announces DNA match in Pompano Beach woman’s 1994 murder; suspect deceased
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and members of BSO’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and crime lab announced an update in a 1994 cold case homicide Tuesday morning. The news conference began at 11 a.m. The case involves the killing of 89-year-old Lillian DeCloe in...
Click10.com
Police: Tinder date-turned-carjacking ultimately led to shooting wounding MDPD officer
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday in St. Lucie County after authorities say she set up a man to be carjacked on a Tinder date in Miami Gardens in late November. The victim’s stolen car was later at the nexus of a shooting that injured...
Click10.com
Video shows man ‘out of his mind’ before dying in Miami-Dade police custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Surveillance video released on Tuesday shows a man’s erratic behavior before he died while police officers arrested him on Monday night in southwest Miami-Dade County. Witnesses said the man was throwing products inside an AutoZone Auto Parts store and shouting someone had a gun...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale police officer found not guilty of battery to ask for reinstatement
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After a jury found him not guilty of battery, Officer Steven Pohorence will be asking the Fort Lauderdale Police Department to reinstate him, his defense attorneys said. Pohorence will also fight for pay after prosecutors charged him with battery for pushing a woman who was...
Click10.com
Man who firefighter punched was likely under influence of drugs, spit at firefighter’s face, police report
MIAMI – Antonio Cruz was likely under the influence of cocaine and heroin when police officers asked fire rescue personnel for help on Oct. 15 in Miami, according to an arrest form released on Tuesday. Fire Rescue personnel picked up Cruz, 29, from Northwest 22 Court and 28 Street...
Click10.com
Carjacking suspects arrested after crashing vehicle in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County made several arrests following a carjacking. The vehicle was stolen on the 1500 block of Harrison Street in Hollywood early Monday evening. Police officers caught up with the vehicle on Washington Street and US 441. It was at that location that the...
Click10.com
BSO: Man involved in robbery found on campus of Broward County school
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A school security guard is being credited with detaining a robbery suspect who trespassed onto the campus of a school in Broward County on Monday, authorities said. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, the agency received a call just after 11 a.m. regarding...
Click10.com
Man dies while in police custody after allegedly causing ruckus inside Miami-Dade auto parts store
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in southwest Miami-Dade County after a man in police custody stopped breathing. It happened at an Autozone store inside a strip mall on Southwest 56th Street and 93rd Avenue. According to police, they received a call shortly after 6 p.m....
Click10.com
Group kidnaps, stabs, robs man ‘smoking weed’ on Miami street corner, police say
MIAMI – A man who told cops he was “smoking weed” on a street corner in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood ended up being kidnapped, beaten, stabbed and robbed by a group of four men last month, according to an arrest report; police have since made at least two arrests in the case.
Click10.com
Man arrested over 16 robberies during 3 days in Miami-Dade
AVENTURA, Fla. – One man is a suspect in 16 robberies during just three days in early December in Miami-Dade County, police said. Surveillance video shows Gerardo Gaitan jumping over a counter during a recent robbery in Hialeah, police said. Sgt. Jose Torres, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police...
Click10.com
South Florida police officer killed in off-duty crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A Boynton Beach police officer was killed in an off-duty crash over the weekend, according to authorities. Officer Dennis Castro, 38, a 14-year veteran of the department, who served on the SWAT team, DUI Task Force and was a traffic homicide investigator, died Saturday. In...
Click10.com
Duo accused of running $180K rental car theft scheme out of Miami airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a man and woman of running a large-scale rental car theft operation out of the Miami International Airport, according to an arrest report. Police arrested Anseca Calix, 27, of Margate, Monday, while her alleged co-conspirator, Israel Omari Smith, 28, remained “at large,”...
Click10.com
Miami firefighter relieved of duty after video shows him punching handcuffed hospital patient
MIAMI – A City of Miami firefighter was seen on video punching a handcuffed patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital. It happened back in October and the video was sent to Local 10 on Monday. In the video, you can see the man being wheeled into the hospital, talking to...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade judge denies defense’s request to grant actor Pablo Lyle new trial
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez on Monday denied the defense team’s request to grant Mexican actor Pablo Lyle a new trial after he was convicted of manslaughter. “After carefully reviewing all of the issues raised, taken individually or cumulatively, the court does not believe that...
Click10.com
Police: Woman claiming to be ‘God from ancient Egypt’ attacks civilians, officers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman who claimed to be a “God from ancient Egypt” was arrested Sunday afternoon in Miami Beach after hitting and threatening random passerby while slamming tables and throwing items, authorities said. According to her arrest report, the first officer at the scene...
Click10.com
Death on Fort Lauderdale Beach determined to be suicide
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police were conducting a death investigation on the beach Monday morning and have since determined that the manner of death was suicide. Sky 10 was above the 400 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard around 10:30 a.m. Monday as a body on the...
Click10.com
Miccosukee tribe asks for help with finding Miami-Dade teenage boy
MIAMI – The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida was asking the public for help on Monday with finding a teenager who vanished from Miami-Dade County and the reservation. Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez, 16, who is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, was last seen on Friday at his home in western Miami-Dade, according to the Miccosukee Police Department.
Click10.com
Wig Store owners considering shutting Tamarac business following multiple robberies
TAMARAC, Fla. – A South Florida wig store has been robbed numerous times, with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the family business. The repeated robberies happened in Tamarac. It’s gotten so bad the owner is considering closing her doors to protect her family. Surveillance...
Click10.com
African Sulcata tortoise in Broward needs more spacious home
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Tutti, an eight-year-old African Sulcata tortoise living in Broward County, is 57 pounds and can go on to live for 165 more years. Local 10 News Anchor Eric Yutzy and his family have watched Tutti, also known as Tutti Frutti, grow for about a year in their backyard in Pembroke Pines.
