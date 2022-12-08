MIAMI – The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida was asking the public for help on Monday with finding a teenager who vanished from Miami-Dade County and the reservation. Maekon T. Osceola-Nunez, 16, who is about 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, was last seen on Friday at his home in western Miami-Dade, according to the Miccosukee Police Department.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO