Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
Red Sox rumors: Boston on verge of losing another fan-favorite free agent
With Xander Bogaerts gone, Rafael Devers is officially the only player left from the Red Sox starting lineup of the deciding game of the 2018 World Series. And if the Sox don’t re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, Chris Sale will be the only member of that championship season’s starting rotation.
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Says He's Looking Into 'Significant' Trades This Offseason
The Boston Red Sox are at an organizational cross roads and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom believes a trade could help right the ship.
Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit
Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Reunion With All-Star Could Solve Red Sox Infield Issues After Losing Xander Bogaerts
A reunion could be necessary after losing out on Bogaerts
San Francisco Giants keep coming up short in free agency
The San Francisco Giants are at least making an effort to upgrade their roster. They were right there when it came to Aaron Judge, seemingly on the cusp of bringing him on board (or, at least, Arson Judge). The Giants were in on Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, Trea Turner, and Kevin Kiermaier. All of those players went elsewhere.
MLB threatened players from investigating juiced balls
Major League Baseball has denied that any so-called “juiced balls” were still in circulation during the 2022 season, and the league seems to have gone to great lengths to prevent anyone from concluding otherwise. Meredith Wills, the astrophysicist who discovered that MLB used two different baseballs in 2021,...
SF Giants tied to posted NPB fireballer Shintaro Fujinami
The SF Giants are among of trio of teams tied to posted Hanshin Tigers flamethrower Shintaro Fujinami in a recent report.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins have a 21-4-1 record and are tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most points in the NHL. Naturally, this means that they will be buyers at the trade deadline, and one team that they should consider doing business with is the San Jose Sharks. It was reported earlier this season (Oct. 27) by Pierre LeBrun that the Sharks are willing to hear offers for anyone but Tomas Hertl, so they are surely set to be sellers. Thus, let’s now look at three trade targets that could make sense for the Bruins.
Comments / 0