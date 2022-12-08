Read full article on original website
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer
“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge. While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, […] The post Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos
Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.
"Avatar 2" Is Probably Going To Break All Kinds Of Box Office Records, And Here's What You Need To Know About It
Shockingly, it doesn't feel like it's over three hours long.
24 Anti-Portia Tweets For Any "White Lotus" Fans Who Are Done With Her Polly Pocket-Lookin' Self After That Finale
"I slept on it, and you know what, I'm still pissed at Portia!" —A fan who is completely valid
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Weighs In on Lisa Hochstein’s Divorce Airing on Season 5: There Were ‘Red Flags’
Putting the "real" in reality TV. Lisa Hochstein's divorce from Lenny Hochstein is a hot topic in season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami — and even her costars were shocked at the way everything played out. "I just thought they were in, like, a little bit of a rut, but I was hopeful […]
Real Housewives of Miami’s Lenny Hochstein Says He Wants to Divorce Lisa Hochstein in Hot Mic Moment
A shocking preview. A sneak peek of The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 shows Lenny Hochstein saying he wants to divorce wife Lisa Hochstein — seemingly without realizing he was being recorded. The clip — which premiered during the Tuesday, December 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — showed the […]
ETOnline.com
Taylor Armstrong Shares Her Orange-Holding Status Ahead of 'RHOC' Debut (Exclusive)
Taylor Armstrong is still working on securing that orange. Armstrong spoke to ET's Denny Directo at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Friday, where she talked about return to the Real Housewives franchise. "I mean, can we talk about some orange juice?" Armstrong joked about making her debut on...
Billie Eilish Says Growing Up Famous Is a 'Bruising Experience'
Finding fame at 15 has left Billie Eilish with 'severe imposter syndrome,' she said Tuesday. Billie Eilish is opening up about her teen fame. "Growing up in the public eye is a very bruising experience, and it's really hard to grow and change," Eilish told the BBC, who named the 20-year-old one of their 100 Women of 2022. "I just didn't really know what to do. I was just grasping at straws." Eilish has been living in the public eye since 2015 when a SoundCloud recording of her brother Finneas' original song Ocean...
13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up
Watch: Dylan Minnette & E!'s Erin Lim Freak at Knott's Scary Farm. A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story?. The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan Minnette have broken up after four years together.
Busy Philipps’ Child Birdie and More Celeb Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps
It’s in their genes! Busy Philipps and more celebrity parents’ kids are into acting, just like their moms and dads. News broke in July 2021 that the Dawson’s Creek alum’s eldest child, Birdie, had been cast in a non-binary role in Gloria Calderón Kellett's With Love. “This just made me cry,” the former Busy Tonight […]
intheknow.com
‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Dr. Nicole Martin on feuding with the OGs, her engagement and Season 5
Tune in to “We Should Talk” every Thursday, where In the Know’s Gibson Johns interviews your favorite celebrities and influencers. Subscribe to “We Should Talk” here. Do you feel that rush? That’s the feeling of The Real Housewives of Miami returning for its fifth season...
The Mary Sue
