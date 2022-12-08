ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer

“She’s a piece of sh-t. She’s trash,” spoken ever so eloquently by Tamra Judge. While out at dinner in New York City with Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra was caught allegedly sharing how she really felt about Real Housewives of New York original, Ramona Singer. According to Page Six, […] The post Tamra Judge Allegedly Said She Hates Ramona Singer appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos

Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.
People

Billie Eilish Says Growing Up Famous Is a 'Bruising Experience'

Finding fame at 15 has left Billie Eilish with 'severe imposter syndrome,' she said Tuesday. Billie Eilish is opening up about her teen fame. "Growing up in the public eye is a very bruising experience, and it's really hard to grow and change," Eilish told the BBC, who named the 20-year-old one of their 100 Women of 2022. "I just didn't really know what to do. I was just grasping at straws." Eilish has been living in the public eye since 2015 when a SoundCloud recording of her brother Finneas' original song Ocean...
E! News

13 Reasons Why's Dylan Minnette and Girlfriend Lydia Knight Break Up

Watch: Dylan Minnette & E!'s Erin Lim Freak at Knott's Scary Farm. A reason for Lydia Knight's latest Instagram Story?. The Regrettes vocalist is setting the record straight on her relationship status. On Dec. 8, Lydia shared with her followers that she and Dylan Minnette have broken up after four years together.
