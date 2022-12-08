Read full article on original website
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
4 Energy Stocks That Wall Street Analysts Love Don't Cost Much
Even as fears revolving around high inflation and slowing growth somewhat cloud the outlook for Oil/Energy, it has remained the best S&P 500 sector this year. The space has generated a total return of nearly 58% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s loss of around 15%. Apart from a...
What Makes Bank7 (BSVN) a New Strong Buy Stock
BSVN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
3 Non-Energy S&P 500 Stocks With Enough Energy to Boost Returns
The Oil/Energy industry has undoubtedly been the best-performing S&P 500 sector in 2022, making up for huge losses in other sectors of the index. The space has generated a total return of nearly 25.9% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s decline of around 18.8%. The rise in oil and...
2 Stocks That Are Always Safe to Hold During Bear Markets
The Fed’s aggressive monetary policy stance has kept the stock market highly volatile. Although the latest inflation report showed signs of a slowdown, it is far from target results. So,...
ACI vs. KMB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ACI - Free Report) or Kimberly-Clark (. KMB - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
4 Stocks to Buy on a Steady Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Inflation has been the biggest cause of concern this year but consumer sentiment has been slowly improving lately, thanks to a drop in the cost of living. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in December. A lot of factors are responsible for consumer sentiment...
Investors Heavily Search NIKE, Inc. (NKE): Here is What You Need to Know
NKE - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this athletic apparel maker have returned +7.4% over the past month...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th
DB - Free Report) : This financial and banking company that provides various financial products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price and Consensus. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft...
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
JOYY (. YY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this social media company have returned...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Standex (SXI) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Earnings Estimates Rising for MongoDB (MDB): Will It Gain?
MDB - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this database platform reflects...
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy United Airlines (UAL)
UAL - Free Report) is benefiting from a steady recovery in domestic and leisure air-travel demand. Owing to buoyant air-travel demand, United Airlines anticipates total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to increase 24-25% in the December-end quarter from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors...
Amgen to Buy Horizon Therapeutics: ETFs to Bet On
AMGN - Free Report) has agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics PLC (. HZNP - Free Report) for $27.8 billion. This will be the biggest deal this year by a major pharmaceutical company seeking new revenue sources to offset patent expiries. The agreement comes at a time when Horizon is facing the loss of patent protection on several blockbuster drugs.
4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks to Buy for Optimum Returns
HHS - Free Report) , CONSOL Energy (. VRTV - Free Report) however boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100. In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, the net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Implied Volatility Surging for AudioCodes (AUDC) Stock Options
AUDC - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $15.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Will Limoneira (LMNR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
LMNR - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this agribusiness company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 53.43%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Is BioNTech (BNTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Trending Today: 5 Stocks in the News
As we make our way to the end of the year, top money managers and investors of all types will begin to go away for the holiday season and focus their time on family and relaxation rather than the stock market. Today’s CPI number and Wednesday’s FOMC decision will likely facilitate higher volumes and some market movement. However, volumes will probably dry up as we enter the end-of-year doldrums. Nevertheless, catalyst-driven moves such as earnings reports, analyst movements, and surprise company-specific headlines are worth monitoring. Below, we will cover 5 of the top headline-driven moves.
