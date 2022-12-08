Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Richest billionaires in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wbiw.com
Electric vehicle battery supplier powers Indiana’s thriving economy of the future
KOKOMO – Soulbrain MI, a tier-one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans today to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new,...
WIBC.com
No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized
INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?
Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Get a $650 payment from the state before the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
34-Year-Old Spent $17,000 on a Tiny Home in Idaho—Now It Brings in $49,000 a Year on Airbnb: It's ‘Almost Completely Passive'
In 2014, Idaho native Ivan Ellis Nanney did something unusual: He took a marketing job traveling the country with a giant concrete and plaster potato. On The Famous Idaho Potato Tour, tourists can stop and take a photo with the giant potato, which is carted around the U.S. behind a red semi-truck. While on the tour, Nanney met a fellow Boisean named Kristie Wolfe, who turned the original six-ton potato into an Airbnb property.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels Rise in State, Mask Recommendations
COVID levels are rising across Illinois as several counties reach elevated alert levels, meaning masks are now recommended. Chicago's top doctor revealed her best advice and detailed why cases could continue to rise in the coming weeks. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Miss Indiana wins talent award on 1st night of 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Miss Indiana 2022 Elizabeth Hallal took home the talent award on the first night of preliminary competition at the Miss America pageant. The award earned the southern Indiana native and Ball State student a $2,500 scholarship. In a social media post, Hallal said she intends to put the award toward her master's degree.
Indiana Homeowners Shocked to See Duck Hunters Near Downtown Waterfront
Some residents in Indiana were alarmed recently when they spotted duck hunters waiting along the water edge on downtown area riverbanks. Sure, it’s a common sight to see duck hunters wading out in rivers and lakes. Some venture into the waters with just waders on, and others step onto kayaks or other boats as they track down their trophies. Few, however, venture into the downtown areas along a riverbank. This is why Indiana residents were shocked to see the duck hunters just outside their windows in the downtown area.
Indiana's crowded GOP race for governor heats up
The open-seat primary has big implications for Washington, with Sen. Mike Braun jumping in and setting off another open battle for his perch.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
abc57.com
Hospitalizations increase as CDC warns of 'Triple-demic'
The county is seeing higher rates of COVID, Flu and RSV cases, which is leading to an increase in hospitalizations and medical visits. The CDC reported an estimated 9 million flu cases and 4 million flu related medical visits at this point last year. Right now, the CDC says Indiana...
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana history of white Christmases
INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis published an interesting graphic showing whether the Indianapolis metro area received a white Christmas or not dating back to 1952. Out of the 70 years, 45 of them did not have any snow on the ground or new snow on Christmas...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois residents may notice this week that flags at state, county and local facilities are flying at half-staff, and here is the reason why. Under a proclamation from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, flags were ordered to half-staff Monday following the tragic death of State Sen. Scott Bennett last week. “Senator...
Indiana sees first pediatric flu death
For the first time this flu season, a child has died from the flu.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
