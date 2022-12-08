December 12, 2022 - Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will move to a new headquarters building in Midtown Tampa in 2025. It will own 11 floors of the Midtown East building, at 1 Midtown Place. With more than 900 employees reporting to this facility, it will be the largest employer in Midtown Tampa, according to TECO's announcement last week. TECO said it conducted an extensive site search and found the new site caters to its needs as it is inland, protecting it from flooding, and is close to interstate I-275, among other factors. “In the heart of the community that our companies have called home for more than a century, our new location will be situated on higher ground and readily accessible to employees at all times, including during storm response, which is an important part of our service to customers,” Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric, said in the news release. “This is an investment in resiliency, allowing us to continue to reliably serve our customers as we strive to provide power that’s always on.” The companies have occupied TECO Plaza, 702 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa since 1981.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO