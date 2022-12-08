Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects
Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
businessobserverfl.com
City to consider updated plan for $40M hotel; lawsuit to proceed if rejected again
Tampa’s City Council will hold a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 15, to again take up local real estate developer Punit Shah’s proposal to build a $40 million boutique hotel on Harbour Island. The proposal the council members will consider will differ from one heard in March, though the...
Mysuncoast.com
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
Bay News 9
Affordable housing complex opens for seniors in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. — A new apartment complex opened Monday for affordable housing for seniors in Palmetto. Joy Kelley is unloading all of her belongings out of her car like the blanket her grandmother made her. "That is probably about 68 90-years-old stains and all it stays with me,” she...
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch talks next steps for the Manhattan Casino
City officials, particularly Mayor Ken Welch, are taking a fresh look at St. Petersburg’s Manhattan Casino after the lease expired on yet another failed venture at the historic venue. The Callaloo Group, in partnership with the Urban Collective, was the latest to assume control of the embattled yet culturally...
stpetecatalyst.com
TECO to open HQ in Midtown
December 12, 2022 - Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will move to a new headquarters building in Midtown Tampa in 2025. It will own 11 floors of the Midtown East building, at 1 Midtown Place. With more than 900 employees reporting to this facility, it will be the largest employer in Midtown Tampa, according to TECO's announcement last week. TECO said it conducted an extensive site search and found the new site caters to its needs as it is inland, protecting it from flooding, and is close to interstate I-275, among other factors. “In the heart of the community that our companies have called home for more than a century, our new location will be situated on higher ground and readily accessible to employees at all times, including during storm response, which is an important part of our service to customers,” Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric, said in the news release. “This is an investment in resiliency, allowing us to continue to reliably serve our customers as we strive to provide power that’s always on.” The companies have occupied TECO Plaza, 702 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa since 1981.
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials hope new initiatives increase ADUs
Financing and rebate programs, and providing permits in under two days, are among new initiatives City of St. Petersburg administrators hope will encourage homeowners to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Councilmembers have increasingly looked to ADUs, also known as garage apartments or carriage houses, to help mitigate the ongoing affordable...
mynews13.com
Tampa public adjuster weighs-in on property insurance special session
TAMPA, Fla. — Public Adjuster Rick Tutwiler said he has been working nearly 200 Hurricane Ian claims and hopes lawmakers make some changes to improve Florida's property insurance crisis during this week's special session. "At the end of the day, it should be about the policyholder. What is in...
stpetecatalyst.com
Ferry officials to connect businesses, riders
December 12, 2022 - Cross-Bay Ferry officials announced the opening of a new Community Partner Program Monday that provides marketing to connect downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa businesses with passengers by offering exclusive discounts and deals. According to the release, the free program allows local merchants, museums and attractions to post logos and special offers on the Cross-Bay Ferry Website. Riders redeem offers by showing proof of purchase of a ferry ticket. The release states that a pilot program launched earlier this year attracted over 15 business partners, and officials expect to build on its success.
The Weekly Challenger
Check out PTC’s new barbering program
ST. PETERSBURG — Trying to remain a cut above in education, Pinellas Technical College is now offering its Barbering program at the St. Petersburg campus. Longtime master barber and new instructor William Anderson began his involvement with PTC as an advisor to the Barbering program for the Clearwater campus. He spent a few years there before Boe Norwood, director of the St. Pete campus and client of Anderson’s, asked him if he’d be interested in teaching his profession to students at PTC St. Pete.
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet Leadership St. Pete’s Class of 2023
Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.
Renting single room could be a way to save in Tampa Bay's housing crisis
Some people are getting creative to find housing in the Tampa Bay area and may turn to renting single rooms in a house rather than an apartment or the home itself.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg
Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Bay News 9
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
March 20, 2023, will be a school day in Pinellas County, thanks to Hurricane Nicole
LARGO, Fla. — Mark your calendar now: Students at Pinellas County Schools will need to return to class during an extra day in the spring to make up for lost time because of Hurricane Nicole. The district announced schools will be open on Monday, March 20, 2023, for added...
stpetecatalyst.com
Rays leadership listens to Gas Plant descendants
Before the Tampa Bay Rays organization submitted its proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District, they invited several descendants from families displaced in the name of progress to dinner. The intent of the Nov. 29 meeting was not to make bold promises early in a long process but to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Sheriff’s office shops for 700 children
December 12, 2022 - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff members and volunteers will help nearly 300 families through its “Shop for Santa” event this year. According to Monday’s announcement, over 700 children will benefit from the program. Shoppers will spend about $80,000 raised at the 28th annual “Ride and Run With the Stars” event recently held at Fort DeSoto Park. The release states that while toys are on the wish lists, the families registered with the Christmas Sharing Project desperately need basic necessities.
Bay News 9
Lack of lane markings frustrates drivers at busy Tampa intersection
TAMPA — The intersection of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards is one of the busiest in Tampa. As drivers go northbound on West Shore to Kennedy Blvd west, toward the Veterans Expressway, some are changing lanes in the middle of the intersection. Driver Niles Brooks says the lack of...
Here's why financial experts are concerned about record 401(k) withdrawals
TAMPA, Fla. — Results of a brand-new survey could be another indication that inflation is taking a big toll on more and more Americans. The latest numbers come from financial company Vanguard, which found the number of people dipping into their 401(k)s hit an all-time high in October. "Just...
Comments / 0