Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
county17.com
Wright snow emergency set for midnight tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wright Town Hall announced this morning that the Town of Wright is calling a snow emergency beginning at 12 a.m. Dec. 13. Residents must keep emergency snow routes clear and cars need to be cleared off all side streets, a Town of Wright Facebook post said. If the Town of Wright determines that it can’t plow streets due to parked vehicles, the town won’t plow those streets.
county17.com
Blizzard in Campbell County prompts business, agency closures and event cancellations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County businesses, agencies and event organizers are announcing closure, cancellation and rescheduling decisions as this week’s winter storm approaches. This list will be updated as decisions are reported to County 17. Note that businesses’, agencies’ and event organizers’ decisions are subject to change, and those changes may occur with little notice.
county17.com
Powder River Energy Foundation, Basin Electric give Gillette Salvation Army $8,000
GILLETTE, Wyo. —The Powder River Energy Foundation, or PRECorp, and Basin Electric Power Cooperative together donated $8,000 to the Gillette Salvation Army to help meet rising demand for services. Director Jenny Hartung said in a Dec. 12 PRECorp news release that the organization, which serves at-risk and low-income families,...
county17.com
Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Sheridan Media
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sheridan And Johnson Counties December 12-15, 2022
It looks like the first big snowstorm of the 2022-23 winter season is about to hit northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a winter storm warning for Sheridan County. The warning is in effect from 11am Monday (December 12th) until 5am Thursday...
wrrnetwork.com
Big Snowstorm to hit this afternoon, significant snowfall expected through Wednesday
A significant winter storm will move in this afternoon. Snow continues to increase overnight. Significant travel impacts are expected through Tuesday night, particularly along and east of the I-25 corridor. There is a Winter Weather advisory for the Wind River Basin and Washakie County and a Winter Storm Warningfor Hot Springs County today. A blizzard warning has been posted for Northern Converse and for Campbell County and west of Rawlins. Expected snowfall today includes 6-1 inches at Lander, 5-10 inches at Riverton, 6 to 9 inches on South Pas, 8 to 12 inches at Jeffrey City, 8 to 14 inches at Thermopolis and 3-6 inches at Worland. Hazards today include snow, wind, blowing snow and cold temperatures.
county17.com
Gillette to see winter storm watch in coming week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Heavy snowfall is on the way, and Gillette will find itself under a winter storm watch for much of the coming week. Snow is expected to begin Monday morning after 11 a.m., with strong winds of more than 30 mph adding to the wind chill and making temperatures feel much lower.
county17.com
City of Gillette: vehicles on eight streets must be moved by 5 p.m. today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — All vehicles must be removed from certain routes of Gillette by 5 p.m. today could be towed at the owner’s expense, per city code, according to an alert County 17 received at 1:17 p.m. today. The City Administrator declared a Level I Snow Emergency as...
county17.com
CAM-PLEX entryway to honor Frank Stevens
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Indian Paintbrush Drive, the main entryway into CAM-PLEX in Gillette, may get a new name in memory of a local man: Frank Stevens. Francis Stevens, who was known as Frank, spent decades of service to Campbell County through a career in law. He served on or represented several boards, including Campbell County Public Land Board, which oversees the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive in Gillette.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (12/12/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Monday, Dec. 12:. At 1:04 a.m. to Old Glory Court for an emergency medical response. At 8:30 a.m. to South Gillette Avenue for an agency assist. At 12:04 p.m. to Turnercrest Road for an emergency...
county17.com
NWS predicts strong winter storm will hit Campbell County Monday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National Weather Service’s Rapid City, South Dakota, office reported this afternoon that area residents might experience a strong winter storm Dec. 12 to 15. Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator David King and Town of Wright Emergency Management Coordinator and WPAC Director Robby Gallob said residents...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Dec. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County’s average gas price falls another 16 cents as national average falls 14.4
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell another 16 cents as the national average fell for the fifth consecutive week, this time 14.4 cents. The national average gas price is down to $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s data from...
county17.com
One dead following interstate crash west of Gillette, driver identified
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Gillette man has been identified as the truck driver who died Saturday night following a crash on Interstate 90 that resulted in a vehicle fire, authorities said Tuesday. Justian Browning, 41, has been identified as the driver of a large work truck involved in a...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Dec. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, Dec. 10, Highway 59 and Camel Drive, CCSO. A 19-year-old man was...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Tuesday, Dec. 13
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0