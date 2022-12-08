Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ
LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
Linden, NJ mayor beefs up police presence after liquor store attack
LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead is increasing patrols after a customer threw bottles of wine at cashiers when he didn't have enough money to pay for his purchase. Video captured the angry customer at Beno's Liquors in Linden grabbing bottles of red from a display and hurling them on Nov. 30 as the staff tried to protect themselves. Linden police said the man also threatened to kill the workers.
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Fatally Stabbing Woman at Motel
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Seaside Heights has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a woman at a motel last year. 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection to the death of 29-year-old Alecia Perreault, also of Seaside Heights.
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash
ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse
LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
Insane – Driver with Xmas tree on his roof flies into rage in West Windsor, NJ
A man with a Christmas tree strapped to the roof of his car flipped off and cursed out a young driver in West Windsor, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, a woman was teaching her daughter how to drive on South Mill Road when a man driving a blue or green Subaru Forrester came up behind them at an intersection.
NJ Walmart evacuates for ‘erratic’ man with knife, cops say
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Brick man is in custody after taking out a knife in a Walmart and causing an evacuation, according to police. An employee working at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township noticed a person with a blade in the electronics section around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the store's Loss Prevention confirmed the man had the weapon and called the cops.
Fewer youth behind bars in New Jersey, report finds
The number of delinquent minors admitted to detention in New Jersey has dropped by thousands on an annual basis since the implementation of an effort focused on alternatives to lock-up, according to a new report. Implemented in phases since 2004, and running statewide since 2019, the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative...
Angry customer hurls bottles of red wine at Linden, NJ liquor store workers
LINDEN — It was bottles of red, not white, that were thrown at employees of a liquor store by an angry customer in November. Linden police released video Sunday of a customer wearing a New York Yankees t-shirt that came into Beno's Liquors on Wood Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and tried to buy a small bottle of liquor. When he didn't have enough to make his purchase he grabbed several bottles of red wine from a display at the front counter and threw them at two employees behind the register.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
Two babies surrendered at Safe Haven sites, NJ’s third and fourth this year
The month of November saw the third and fourth surrenders of infants under New Jersey's Safe Haven law in 2022, according to information released by the state Department of Children and Families on Monday. DCF said two healthy, unrelated newborns were brought to separate designated sites last month, but citing...
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim
About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood
A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
Major Website Celebrates This Underrated New Jersey Town
One of the many things we love about New Jersey is the sheer number of fantastic small towns we have in our state. Apparently, we have so many, it's hard to celebrate them all sufficiently. When a major website decided to celebrate great underrated towns in each state, it must...
5 Spectacular New Year’s Eve Fireworks at the Jersey Shore Not to Miss
What a way to bring in the New Year. Family traditions, new beginnings, and fireworks. New Year's Eve is a time to reflect on the year that passed and an exciting time to welcome in a New Year. I try to see a fireworks display on New Year's Eve. It's...
Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway
FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination. The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023. The winning photo will be featured on the cover...
These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
NJ Muslim leaders demand accountability for anti-Muslim truck
PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year
The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
