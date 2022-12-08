Texans defensive lineman Maliek Collins primed for big performance against former team in Week 14

Defensive lineman Maliek Collins put the league on notice with a standout performance in the Houston Texans’ Week 12 loss to the Miami Dolphins and is primed for another big game against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday.

His explosiveness off the line is evident on film, and with the strength to be a people-mover up front, Collins has proven to be a premium pass rusher for the Texans this season. The Cowboys’ offensive line is a force to be reckoned with and paired with quarterback Dak Prescott they present a major obstacle to the Texans’ hopes of securing their second win of the season in this Week 14 matchup.

Collins will need to get involved early and often against Dallas to have any chance of making an impact on this game. He has shown an ability to wreck opposing game plans in the past and needs to build on that reputation if he intends to prove he has taken a step forward since 2019 when he last played for the Cowboys.

The 27-year-old lineman has played some exceptionally solid football for the Texans this season and is among their most feared and productive defenders. He could solidify his spot as a rising star for the team with a multi-sack performance like the one he turned out against the Miami Dolphins in November, and help Houston get back on track with a win against their intrastate rival in Week 14.

With help from the secondary behind him and the Texans’ linebacker corps, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Collins to put together a statement game that further establishes him as one of the best pass rushers not only in the state of Texas but in the whole NFL. Watch for his contributions to stand out against Dallas in this matchup.