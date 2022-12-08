Read full article on original website
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
Child safe, man in custody after Bradenton standoff
An armed man who allegedly barricaded themselves inside a home with a child has been taken into custody, and the child is safe, Bradenton police said.
St. Pete man kidnapped 2-year-old, mom at gunpoint, police say
St. Petersburg police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly kidnapped a mother and her 2-year-old son at gunpoint during a domestic dispute, according to arrest documents.
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
St. Pete homeowner under fire to clean up yard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man is on notice from the city and is under fire from his neighbors to clean up his yard. It's not his lawn and shrubs that are the problem, it's all the stuff he's storing in his front yard. What You Need...
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
Man killed in St. Petersburg crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One man is dead in a crash Monday afternoon at 38th Avenue North and Martin Luther King Jr. Street, according to police. At around 3 p.m., a Toyota Tacoma was headed northbound in the curb lane of Dr Martin Luther King Street North approaching the intersection of 38th Avenue North, the department said. A Chevy Equinox was also headed in the same direction in the median lane.
Pinellas County woman turns $50 into $1 million with Publix lottery ticket
A Palm Harbor woman won $1 million from the Florida Lottery Tuesday after cashing in her ticket at the Tampa District Office.
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroom
TAMPA, Fla. - Police in Tampa, Florida, have arrested a 15-year-old teen after they posted a photo of themselves posing with a gun inside the bathroom at Gibbs High School. The student, who remains unnamed due to their age, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on school property.
'That dog should've been taken': Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor's dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Sheriff's office shops for 700 children
December 12, 2022 - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff members and volunteers will help nearly 300 families through its “Shop for Santa” event this year. According to Monday’s announcement, over 700 children will benefit from the program. Shoppers will spend about $80,000 raised at the 28th annual “Ride and Run With the Stars” event recently held at Fort DeSoto Park. The release states that while toys are on the wish lists, the families registered with the Christmas Sharing Project desperately need basic necessities.
FBI conducting 'court-authorized' activity at home in Tarpon Springs
There is a large FBI presence at a home in Tarpon Springs Monday morning.
SWAT team responds to a barricaded person in Bradenton, police say
A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in Manatee County, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Fake Tampa Police Officer Convicted After Raping Woman
Justin Evans of Tampa has been convicted of impersonating a police officer and raping a woman he detained. It took the jury only two hours to find Evans guilty. Prosecutors say in August of 2021, Evans was driving round Tampa with a fake police light. He pulled a vehicle over that had three women inside. Evans arrested one of the women because he “found marijuana in the car.” The victim says Evans handcuffed her, and then drove her to an apartment complex in Tampa.She goes on to say, “he made me lay on my back and he put his mouth everywhere.” Evans denies the victims claims. He broke down crying on the stand and said The the sex was mutual and the two met up to smoke.
TPD: 1 shot, killed in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death Sunday morning. Officers were called to the area of 11 St. N. and Linebaugh Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Responding officers say they discovered a man lying in...
Florida police chief's golf-cart traffic stop a lesson in bad judgment, special treatment
I was all set to be sympathetic with the police chief of Tampa who lost her job this week over the way she reacted to being pulled over while riding in a golf cart. At first blush, the words “traffic stop” seemed to be a stretch of the English language in this case. On a Saturday night last month, Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor was off-duty when she and her husband had traveled in their cart to their community clubhouse for dinner.
Tarpon Springs man ships himself 18 pounds of meth, gets 10 years in prison
A Tarpon Springs man was sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison Monday after trying to mail himself 18 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
