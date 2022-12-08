Read full article on original website
Welch talks next steps for the Manhattan Casino
City officials, particularly Mayor Ken Welch, are taking a fresh look at St. Petersburg’s Manhattan Casino after the lease expired on yet another failed venture at the historic venue. The Callaloo Group, in partnership with the Urban Collective, was the latest to assume control of the embattled yet culturally...
St. Petersburg fires several key city staff leaders
The city administration has fired two directors and a manager within one month for reasons unknown. Alfred Wendler, director of property management and real estate. His termination was effective as of Dec. 9. There’s no record of a letter. DiAnna Rawleigh, pavement and traffic director. Her termination was effective...
Pete’s General to open Ybor cafe
December 13, 2022 - The beloved St. Petersburg bagel shop Pete's General will open a cafe and bagel store in Ybor City. The shop will be called Pete's and open in spring 2023. It will feature a full coffee bar, bagels, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine. "The idea is to create a community focused space where you can grab your morning coffee, eat lunch and meet your friends for happy hour. We will have lots of community-focused events as well," the owners wrote on Facebook. The shop will overlook a new dog park. The owners said customers can expect to see more information about the shop in the next few weeks.
City raises concerns on Ruth Eckerd Hall agreement
Clearwater council members are tussling over the language and lack of information to enter a binding contract with Ruth Eckerd Hall for control of the new waterfront amphitheater. During a Monday city council work session, the council members reviewed a venue license agreement between the city and REH to provide...
Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects
Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
Rays leadership listens to Gas Plant descendants
Before the Tampa Bay Rays organization submitted its proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District, they invited several descendants from families displaced in the name of progress to dinner. The intent of the Nov. 29 meeting was not to make bold promises early in a long process but to...
Ferry officials to connect businesses, riders
December 12, 2022 - Cross-Bay Ferry officials announced the opening of a new Community Partner Program Monday that provides marketing to connect downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa businesses with passengers by offering exclusive discounts and deals. According to the release, the free program allows local merchants, museums and attractions to post logos and special offers on the Cross-Bay Ferry Website. Riders redeem offers by showing proof of purchase of a ferry ticket. The release states that a pilot program launched earlier this year attracted over 15 business partners, and officials expect to build on its success.
Sheriff’s office shops for 700 children
December 12, 2022 - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, staff members and volunteers will help nearly 300 families through its “Shop for Santa” event this year. According to Monday’s announcement, over 700 children will benefit from the program. Shoppers will spend about $80,000 raised at the 28th annual “Ride and Run With the Stars” event recently held at Fort DeSoto Park. The release states that while toys are on the wish lists, the families registered with the Christmas Sharing Project desperately need basic necessities.
Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg
Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
Third Lake Partners buys UPC’s properties
As St. Peterburg-based United Property and Casualty insurance (UPC) is exiting the state, Third Lake Partners is scooping up its remaining properties in St. Petersburg. Tampa-based Third Lake Partners, which recently purchased UPC’s headquarters at 800 2nd Ave. S. for $10.5 million, purchased UPC’s additional office building and the surrounding vacant land.
