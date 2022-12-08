December 13, 2022 - The beloved St. Petersburg bagel shop Pete's General will open a cafe and bagel store in Ybor City. The shop will be called Pete's and open in spring 2023. It will feature a full coffee bar, bagels, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine. "The idea is to create a community focused space where you can grab your morning coffee, eat lunch and meet your friends for happy hour. We will have lots of community-focused events as well," the owners wrote on Facebook. The shop will overlook a new dog park. The owners said customers can expect to see more information about the shop in the next few weeks.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO