Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ
We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
Elizabeth, NJ considers rolling back 30-year, $20 rent increase cap
ELIZABETH — City officials were a final vote away Tuesday from rolling back a $20 cap on rent increases for the first time in 30 years, which tenant advocates called “potentially devastating.”. If passed, the ordinance being considered by the Elizabeth City Council would revert to a 3%...
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts
Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
Angry customer hurls bottles of red wine at Linden, NJ liquor store workers
LINDEN — It was bottles of red, not white, that were thrown at employees of a liquor store by an angry customer in November. Linden police released video Sunday of a customer wearing a New York Yankees t-shirt that came into Beno's Liquors on Wood Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and tried to buy a small bottle of liquor. When he didn't have enough to make his purchase he grabbed several bottles of red wine from a display at the front counter and threw them at two employees behind the register.
Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse
LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
Monmouth County, NJ 2023 Travel Guide cover photo contest underway
FREEHOLD — Calling all photographers! Grab your lens and dial up your imagination. The Monmouth County Board of County of Commissioners has announced its inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1, 2023. The winning photo will be featured on the cover...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
This Unique New Jersey Holiday Trend Is Cool But May Actually Be Illegal
I’ve seen this a couple of times driving around Ocean and Monmouth Counties, and to be honest, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it on the roadways, and I'm not sure if it's legal. Is this a thing in New Jersey, or am I just not...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
New Jersey Town Voted One Of America’s Best Cozy Little Towns
Some may think of the Jersey Shore in the winter and turn up their nose, but according to a national publication, there's one Jersey Shore town worth the trip in the winter!. So, New Jersey in the winter can be tough and winter near the Jersey Shore can be even tougher.
New Jersey borough closing barn door on farm animals on residential properties
LAKEHURST – The only place you'll be able to see a goat if you live in Lakehurst will be if you drive to a farm or watch the NFL on Sunday's. The Borough Council is scheduled to vote on Thursday for final passage of an ordinance that would ban farm animals from living on residential properties.
Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood
A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
LI man dies snowboarding at Big Snow inside NJ’s American Dream
A Long Island man fell backwards while snowboarding at Big Snow inside the American Dream entertainment complex Thursday night. State Police responded to the indoor ski area in the Meadowlands around 9:15 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man who had been snowboarding, Trooper Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5. Sarah Mathews told Newsday her brother, Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews of the Maryland Air National Guard, fell backward and hit his head.
NJ Muslim leaders demand accountability for anti-Muslim truck
PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
A Perfect Place to Take the Family This Winter in Ocean County, NJ
Old man winter is coming soon to Ocean County and of course, winter means it's time to find things to do indoors to keep warm and have fun. We are looking for great places to go with your family this winter in Ocean County. During winter we need a place...
Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ
LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
Seaside Heights, NJ, Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Fatally Stabbing Woman at Motel
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Seaside Heights has been sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a woman at a motel last year. 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to aggravated manslaughter in connection to the death of 29-year-old Alecia Perreault, also of Seaside Heights.
Check out the NJ pizza place where a robot makes your pizza
Owners of New Jersey pizza restaurant Pizza Love are banking on it. They’ve opened a tech-powered pizza concept that could change the pizza industry. It’s Robot-made Pizza, and it’s here. Located at 223 New St., Woodland Park, PizzaHQ is revolutionizing the pizza industry by introducing automation. That...
This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
Amazing High School Christmas Choruses Here in Ocean County, New Jersey
We have had fantastic music from our high school choruses over the years and we are sure that this year will not disappoint. It's a fabulous way to shine the spotlight on area choruses and feature them as part of our Christmas music here at 92.7 WOBM. "When we remember...
