ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

These Are the 10 You Always Want in Ocean County, NJ

We've seen a lot of businesses close in the last couple of years in Ocean County. There are always 10 businesses you want in Ocean County, no matter what. I'm not sure if we're one hundred percent back from the pandemic after losing several businesses. From restaurants to big box stores, and of course, little local businesses that really took a hit.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Angry customer hurls bottles of red wine at Linden, NJ liquor store workers

LINDEN — It was bottles of red, not white, that were thrown at employees of a liquor store by an angry customer in November. Linden police released video Sunday of a customer wearing a New York Yankees t-shirt that came into Beno's Liquors on Wood Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and tried to buy a small bottle of liquor. When he didn't have enough to make his purchase he grabbed several bottles of red wine from a display at the front counter and threw them at two employees behind the register.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Fire burns Linden, NJ ShopRite food preparation warehouse

LINDEN — Fire burned most of the night at a food preparation warehouse sending plumes of smoke visible for miles early Tuesday. The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at the World Class Kitchens located at 1911 Pennsylvania Avenue in Linden about two blocks from Routes 1+9, according to Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther. Several people were inside the building where meals are prepared for distribution to Saker ShopRite supermarkets around the state.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Route 9 closures and detours in Toms River and Lakewood

A paving project in Lakewood and Toms River means Route 9 closures that could cause issues for motorists, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Beginning tonight from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, Dec. 13, and continuing Monday through Friday nights for approximately three months, Route 9 will be closed in both directions in Toms River between Cox Cro Road and Church Road.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

LI man dies snowboarding at Big Snow inside NJ’s American Dream

A Long Island man fell backwards while snowboarding at Big Snow inside the American Dream entertainment complex Thursday night. State Police responded to the indoor ski area in the Meadowlands around 9:15 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive man who had been snowboarding, Trooper Charles Marchan told New Jersey 101.5. Sarah Mathews told Newsday her brother, Airman First Class Peter R. Mathews of the Maryland Air National Guard, fell backward and hit his head.
HACKENSACK, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ Muslim leaders demand accountability for anti-Muslim truck

PISCATAWAY — Muslim leaders gathered Sunday in a show of solidarity after a truck with an anti-Muslim message appeared at four Central Jersey Islamic centers on Nov. 26. At first, the Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey believed the truck with an electronic billboard had only been driven by the Muslim Center of Middlesex County in Piscataway. They then learned the same truck had also passed by Masjid Al-Wali in Edison, New Brunswick Islamic Center in North Brunswick, and the Muslim Community of New Jersey Masjid in the Fords section of Woodbridge.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man killed in double hit-and-run in Lindenwold, NJ

LINDENWOLD — Police are looking for the drivers of a two vehicles that struck a pedestrian on the White Horse Pike late Thursday afternoon. Dal B. Baruwal, 53, of Somerdale was struck by a light-colored sedan, possibly a Tesla, and a dark-colored pickup truck around 5:40 p.m. on the road also known as Route 30 between Gibbsboro Road and Laurel Road, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. The sedan may have front end damage.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
94.3 The Point

This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game

Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy