ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. “Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He understands timing and movement. He drives it better than people think. When he’s tuned into it, he passes the ball extremely well. At the core, he’s a guy that’s a scorer. That’s who he is and we have to understand that and celebrate that. Tonight was a night where we needed him desperately.” Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Hawks Rookie Stunned The NBA On Sunday

The NBA has experienced a bunch of great, mind-blowing conclusions so far this season but the latest from the Atlanta Hawks might take the cake. On Sunday, the Hawks faced off against the Chicago Bulls in a very hard-fought and close game that was well worth the time of any basketball fan.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal

Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan

LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Yardbarker

'Everything's on the Table': Knicks Prepare to Deal With Jalen Brunson's Painful Sunday

It just wouldn't be New York Knicks basketball if the worst news the modern team could possibly face wasn't attached to a legitimate, prominent sign of progress. New York (14-13) reached several landmarks in Sunday's 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings: the team has a winning record for the first time in nearly a month and earned its longest winning streak of the season at four, all but one of those tallies coming against competition in their conference's top eight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Just Became The First NFL QB To Ever Do This

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued asserting their dominance in Week 14 as they went on the road and decimated their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. Philadelphia won the game 48-22, taking control in the first quarter on their first drive of the game and never relinquishing the lead after that.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Latest Favorites To Land Carlos Correa

Several MLB teams are in need of a shortstop, and some of them want to make a splash signing, a statement acquisition. Elite talent has mostly flown off the pool, as Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Brandon Nimmo, and Masataka Yoshida have all committed their future to an MLB team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy