Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. “Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He understands timing and movement. He drives it better than people think. When he’s tuned into it, he passes the ball extremely well. At the core, he’s a guy that’s a scorer. That’s who he is and we have to understand that and celebrate that. Tonight was a night where we needed him desperately.” Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.
Zion Williamson named NBA’s Western Conference ‘Player of the Week’
The Pelicans were 3-0 last week – Zion averaged 33 points, 8.3 rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field.
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Hawks Rookie Stunned The NBA On Sunday
The NBA has experienced a bunch of great, mind-blowing conclusions so far this season but the latest from the Atlanta Hawks might take the cake. On Sunday, the Hawks faced off against the Chicago Bulls in a very hard-fought and close game that was well worth the time of any basketball fan.
Suns discussing three-team Jae Crowder deal
Crowder as been away from the team all season, even after his replacement at power forward, Cameron Johnson, tore his meniscus last month. Until recently, the Suns had been rolling, even with Chris Paul missing 14 games with a heel injury, but have lost four straight. Perhaps that's motivating them to move Crowder now. Or, it could be that players who signed this summer can be traded starting Dec. 15.
LeBron James Shared A Wholesome Message As His Sons Bronny And Bryce Prepare To Face Off Against Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan
LeBron James is in the twilight of his career, even though he still has big ambitions to fulfill on the court. His longevity has become his calling card in debates about his legacy, but sometimes it's easy to forget just how long the King has been around. Those are the times when the fact that both his sons could be in the NBA soon comes up.
Shaquille O'Neal Disagrees With Draymond Green's GOAT Comments, Reveals His Two Picks For That Title
Draymond Green recently made headlines due to his comments on the ongoing GOAT debate, obviously picking LeBron James, who went from being his archrival to one of his best friends in the league. Green isn't shy when sharing his opinion on anything and when it comes to James' greatness, he...
'Everything's on the Table': Knicks Prepare to Deal With Jalen Brunson's Painful Sunday
It just wouldn't be New York Knicks basketball if the worst news the modern team could possibly face wasn't attached to a legitimate, prominent sign of progress. New York (14-13) reached several landmarks in Sunday's 112-99 win over the Sacramento Kings: the team has a winning record for the first time in nearly a month and earned its longest winning streak of the season at four, all but one of those tallies coming against competition in their conference's top eight.
Photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo following win over Mavs goes viral
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a real “same spot, different energy” moment this week. Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks got the victory on Friday night over the Mavericks in Dallas. After the game, Antetokounmpo returned to the court to work on his free throws. In the background on the side, a worker at American Airlines Center could be seen clutching a ladder.
The story of the former Milwaukee Buck that became the richest NBA player you never heard of
When talking about the wealthiest NBA players ever, you would usually think of guys such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, or Shaquille O'Neal. However, one guy that is in that company, despite being far from an NBA household name, is a former Milwaukee Buck, Junior Bridgeman. NBA career.
Cowboys Receive Brutal Season-Ending Injury News After Week 14
The Dallas Cowboys were able to escape embarrassment in Week 14, barely squeaking by the Houston Texans, 27-23. Dak Prescott led the team on a game-winning drive with 3:20 remaining in the game, going 98 yards after the defense forced a turnover on downs despite Houston starting that drive from the Dallas 4-yard line.
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Lakers Fans Call Out LeBron James After He Goes 1-8 From Three In Second Straight Loss: "Father Time Is Catching Up On LeBron"
Just when it seems like the Los Angeles Lakers are on the verge of figuring it out, they fall flat on their face once again. They had seen their 3-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Raptors, but they were short-handed in that game, so it was understandable that they came away with a loss.
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
Videos emerge of Chris Paul taking cheap shots at Jose Alvarado
Chris Paul and Jose Alvarado do not like one another, and the two guards got into it once again late in Friday night’s game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans. We now know a bit more about what led to the latest spat. The Suns and Pelicans...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Just Became The First NFL QB To Ever Do This
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continued asserting their dominance in Week 14 as they went on the road and decimated their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants. Philadelphia won the game 48-22, taking control in the first quarter on their first drive of the game and never relinquishing the lead after that.
MLB Insider Reveals Latest Favorites To Land Carlos Correa
Several MLB teams are in need of a shortstop, and some of them want to make a splash signing, a statement acquisition. Elite talent has mostly flown off the pool, as Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Brandon Nimmo, and Masataka Yoshida have all committed their future to an MLB team.
