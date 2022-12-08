ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man charged with human smuggling after Interstate 20 crash

A Huntsville, Alabama, man has been charged with human smuggling and is being held on a federal immigration detainer after Kilgore police say they uncovered evidence of human trafficking while responding to a crash on Interstate 20.

Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, was charged with six counts of smuggling of persons, according to Kilgore police. He was arrested this past weekend and is being held in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $600,000.

