Everyone reads The Post’s sports media coverage! On Monday, Andrew Marchand reported that ESPN brass sought to recruit Mike Francesa for a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion with Chris Russo on Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take” program. On his BetRivers podcast on Tuesday, Francesa confirmed some of the details. “I know there was a story written yesterday. The story had a lot of — I wouldn’t say it was 100% accurate, but it had a lot of truth to it. I’m gonna tell you exactly what happened,” Francesa said, as covered by Barrett Sports Media. “They called me last year...

23 MINUTES AGO