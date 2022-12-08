ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martville, NY

Bruce M. Pospesel

OSWEGO – Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel, and attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway Department. He loved to fish and hunt.
David G. Clark

FULTON, NY – David G. Clark, 54, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1968 in Fulton to Donald and Gloria Clark. David was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1987 and was employed as a dry wall finisher for 30 years.
Audrey M. Roden

FULTON, NY – Audrey M. Roden, age 84, of Fulton, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, John Roden; parents, Hubert and Lillian Stratton; and her sister, Patricia Distin. Audrey is survived by her loving nephews, David (Lisa) Distin,...
Christine E. Fitzgerald

OSWEGO – Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
David (Dave) J. Reidy

David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York passed away on December 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
Susan L. Lamb

OSWEGO – Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego passed at home on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple. Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego...
Mary Rose Manno

FULTON, NY – As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
Anthony P. Lombardo

OSWEGO – Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High...
Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr.

FULTON, NY – Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr., 45, of Fulton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born July 7, 1977 in Oswego, NY to Paul L. and Kathy L. Fountaine, Sr. Chris was employed as a scorekeeper with the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He enjoyed go-carting, watching DIRT...
Betty Tetro

FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Christine T. Keffer

FULTON, NY – Christine T. Keffer, 72; of Fulton, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in...
SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta

Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
Horace H. Holder

FULTON – Horace “Uncle Darb” H. Holder, 79, of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Louretta (Warrington) Holder. Horace is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ireta (Griswold) Holder; children, Amanda (Ben) Petrie, Brian...
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing

To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
Menter To Host “Stuff An Ambulance” Event December 10

FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.
