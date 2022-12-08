Read full article on original website
Bruce M. Pospesel
OSWEGO – Bruce M. Pospesel, 96, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Andrew and Grace (Morrison) Pospesel, and attended Oswego schools. He retired from the Oswego County Highway Department. He loved to fish and hunt.
David G. Clark
FULTON, NY – David G. Clark, 54, of Fulton, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born May 16, 1968 in Fulton to Donald and Gloria Clark. David was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1987 and was employed as a dry wall finisher for 30 years.
Audrey M. Roden
FULTON, NY – Audrey M. Roden, age 84, of Fulton, NY passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Oswego Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, John Roden; parents, Hubert and Lillian Stratton; and her sister, Patricia Distin. Audrey is survived by her loving nephews, David (Lisa) Distin,...
Christine E. Fitzgerald
OSWEGO – Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York passed away on December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.
David (Dave) J. Reidy
David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York passed away on December 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
Susan L. Lamb
OSWEGO – Susan L. Lamb, 74, of Oswego passed at home on December 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Eileen (Jenkins) Whipple. Susan was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and moved to Oswego...
Mary Rose Manno
FULTON, NY – As the devoted and loving mother of ten children, she spent her life at home raising her family. At any time, you could find her at home doing laundry, cooking, cleaning, or tending to the needs of one of her children. Her greatest joy was watching her children begin their own families. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren filled her heart with love and brought the biggest smile to her face. She enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her large family.
Anthony P. Lombardo
OSWEGO – Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High...
Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr.
FULTON, NY – Christopher M. Fountaine, Sr., 45, of Fulton, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born July 7, 1977 in Oswego, NY to Paul L. and Kathy L. Fountaine, Sr. Chris was employed as a scorekeeper with the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He enjoyed go-carting, watching DIRT...
Betty Tetro
FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Christine T. Keffer
FULTON, NY – Christine T. Keffer, 72; of Fulton, NY passed at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a sudden attack of illness. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Joseph Metivier and Verna Cassaniti Palmer. Christine has remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. She retired in...
SAF Brings In Her Shoes To Zonta
Oswego, NY – Violence against women is one of the most persistent violations of human rights. With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) is participating the worldwide 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that calls for action against domestic violence. As part...
Horace H. Holder
FULTON – Horace “Uncle Darb” H. Holder, 79, of Fulton, NY passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Horace and Louretta (Warrington) Holder. Horace is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ireta (Griswold) Holder; children, Amanda (Ben) Petrie, Brian...
Shop With A Hero Builds Positive Relations Between Police And Kids
FULTON, NY – The men and women charged with protecting the people of Oswego County took up another important job on Sunday: Christmas shopping for families in need. Through Shop with a Hero, officers pair up with a child in the community and shop for that child’s family.
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing
To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
Oswego Resident Ethan Hunt Named To MSOE Dean’s List for Fall Quarter 2022
OSWEGO – Ethan Hunt, from Oswego, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Quarter. Hunt is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20...
Eileen Yager And Dr. Priscilla Thibault Honored By Daughters Of American Revolution
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their...
Fulton, Central Square Residents Receive Promotions In New York Air National Guard
SYRACUSE, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kurtis Mills from Fulton (zip code 13069), N.Y., and assigned to...
Menter To Host “Stuff An Ambulance” Event December 10
FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.
SUNY Oswego Officer’s Life-Saving Work Honored During University Police Awards
OSWEGO – The quick, life-saving work of SUNY Oswego University Police Officer Eric Martin earned honors during the 2022 University Police Awards, the highest recognition by the SUNY Police Chiefs Association, on Nov. 15. Martin was one of six recipients of Life Saving Awards, dating back to heroic work...
