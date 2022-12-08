ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Multiple confirmed tornadoes in North Texas

DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
