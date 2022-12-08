Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14.

Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking to reporters this week, Hackett was asked about Mahomes and whether he looks as good as he has in past seasons.

“Better,” Hackett said. “He is playing at an unbelievably high level, whether he’s hitting things in rhythm or he’s breaking the pocket. It’s incredible the different plays that he makes.”

One of the incredible types of plays that the Broncos seem to be preparing for are the out-of-structure scrambles where he picks up needed yardage with his legs.

“I showed the team,” Hackett said. “There was one. It was third-and-17, everybody was covered, and he was able to scramble and get I think about 18, 19 yards. He’s just in that mindset and he’s just playing out of his mind, whether it’s the proper play or whether it’s in rhythm or he’s going to make plays with his feet.”

Hackett even threw his support behind Mahomes’ MVP candidacy.

“He looks to me to be an MVP,” Hackett said. “He’s unbelievable.”