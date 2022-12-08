Read full article on original website
‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group
Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Kerry Washington Delivers Thoughtful Q&A at Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet: ‘A Real Gift for Me’
Kerry Washington visited the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet high school in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet with students and participate in an Q&A. “In some ways, this moment right now is a climax for me,” Washington told students during the Q&A portion of her visit. “Being able to sit here with you guys and tell you something that nobody told me — that there was a place for me in this business — is a real gift for me, and it’s an honor.” Throughout the Q&A, students inquired about how to overcome the various challenges that come with...
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discovery To Merge HBO, Discovery Apps To Form ‘Max’
Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app merger now has a name. A spokesperson for the company said that "Max" is the preferred name for the merger streaming app between HBO Max and Discovery+, per CNBC. The resulting app from the merge is expected to be available to the public in Spring...
AdWeek
CNBC Announces New Producer Roles, Including Anne Tironi Replacing Max Meyers as Head of Squawk Box
CNBC svp of business news Dan Colarusso, and vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson kicked off the week by announcing promotions and re-assignments among the network’s producer ranks. Anne Tironi has been promoted to senior executive producer of Squawk Box. Tironi has spent more than 20 years at...
Happy Place Inks With Paradigm Following Expansion Into Film & TV
EXCLUSIVE: Happy Place has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas. The deal follows the full-service creative content studio’s recently announced expansion into film and television, including the addition of Ari Hyman as Head of Unscripted and Jake Martin as Head of Scripted, and the studio’s move to a new two-acre North Hollywood campus with soundstages, post-production capabilities and casting facilities. “Happy Place is exceptional in every visual medium it explores, and a destination for creatives looking to push boundaries,” said Babacar Diene and Nick LoPiccolo of Paradigm’s Content department. “We look forward to partnering with their talented team, as they...
World Screen News
Disney Branded TV Extends Deal with Tim Federle
Disney Branded Television has extended its multiyear overall deal with producer Tim Federle and his Chorus Boy Productions banner. Chorus Boy currently has five Emmy Award nominations for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, created and executive produced by Federle, and eight for Better Nate Than Ever, a film that he wrote, directed and executive produced based on his own best-selling novel.
Big Cable Networks Like HLN Are Failing, and Media Companies Can’t Stop Their Decline
Viewers have turned to the cable network HLN over the years for a quick-hit version of its sister, CNN; for coverage of court cases; for Robin Meade’s long-running morning news shows; and for a bevy of true-crime programs, including Nancy Grace’s primetime talk show and repeats of “Forensic Files.” What it will be recognized for over the months to come is anybody’s guess. CNN — and, by proxy, its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery — nearly gutted the cable outlet Thursday by cancelling Meade’s “Morning Express,” which has been on the air in some form or another since 2001. The company...
CNBC
CBS-owned stations added to free, rapidly growing local news streaming service VUit
Local news streaming platform VUit reached a deal to add content from CBS's 13 owned and operated local news channels, which include major markets like New York and Los Angeles. Founded by streaming technology firm Syncbak, VUit is a free, ad-supported option for local news and events that's seen its...
‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes). In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season...
nexttv.com
Analyst Upgrades Comcast But Sees Big Problems At NBCU
Wells Fargo media analyst Steven Cahall, a long-time Comcast bear, upgraded the cable company but cited growing problems at its NBCUniversal unit as tough times hit the media business. Cahall raised Comcast to equal weight, noting that at its current price level of about $35 a share, down from a...
nexttv.com
C-SPAN Names Richard Weinstein Head of Programming
C-SPAN VP of programming Terry Murphy is retiring. Replacing Murphy will be Richard Weinstein, who has been VP of digital media. Murphy will be wrapping up a 42-year career with C-SPAN on January 6. He joined the network in 1981 as a field tech but moved to programming and headed up that department for decades.
tbivision.com
Lionsgate ups Sandra Stern to become vice chairman of TV division
Lionsgate TV has promoted Sandra Stern to become vice chairman of its television division. The exec was most recently president of Lionsgate TV Group, a role she had held from 2015 since when the studio has been behind shows such as HBO Max’s Julia And Minx, Welcome To Flatch for Fox and Ghosts on CBS.
AdWeek
Several Warner Bros. Discovery TV Execs Are Out Amid Restructuring
Warner Bros. Discovery is making big changes to its U.S. Networks leadership. On Friday, news broke that several major execs are exiting the company amid an ongoing restructuring. Those leaving include Jane Latman, HGTV and Food Network home and food content president; Nancy Daniels, who was in charge of Turner...
Paramount CEO on Streaming Profitability Push: “It Takes a Little While”
Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish says his studio is increasingly focused on its fast-expanding streaming model to compete against market leaders Netflix and Disney, but has yet to declare when Paramount+ and Pluto TV will be as profitable as CBS once was on its own as a cable TV juggernaut. “We’ve always built this with the idea of building a real business and profitability in mind and will continue to make headway on that in 2023,” Bakish told the UBS Global TMT Conference during a session that was webcast. More from The Hollywood ReporterCan Pluto TV's Expansion Be Powered by...
From Troubled Teen to Executive Producer of Black Ink Franchise, Treiva Williams Turned Trauma Into Triumph
Oftentimes people get frustrated with their current job because they believe their skillset is not being used to their full potential. Treiva Williams’s career journey reminds freelancers, creatives, executives, and especially veterans that one door always opens another, and that administrative skills are indispensable no matter what industry you’re in.
Allison Wallach Lands Top Fox Unscripted Job
EXCLUSIVE: Allison Wallach has been promoted to oversee unscripted programming for Fox. She will take over the role of President, Unscripted Programming at Fox after Rob Wade, who previously oversaw the genre, was named CEO of the company in October. Related Story Mark Burnett Exits Amazon’s MGM, Returns To Producing Roots, Will Continue To Oversee “Legacy” Series Related Story 'Monarch' Canceled At Fox After One Season Related Story Fox, News Corp. Hire Independent Advisors, Clarify Rupert Murdoch Role Amid Merger Deliberations Wallach was most recently EVP and Head of Fox Alternative Entertainment, the company’s in-house non-scripted studio. She joined the company in early 2020, having previously been president...
