LSU 2022 Transfer Portal Tracker: Keeping up with incoming and outgoing Tigers players this offseason

We’ve entered a new era in college football.

These days, players have more agency than ever before, and a major reason for that is the transfer portal. Where before a Letter of Intent essentially locked you into a program, every athlete is now granted a one-time transfer without sitting out.

As you can imagine, that has led to quite a change in how college programs approach the offseason, with many drawing comparisons between the new order of business and NFL free agency.

The transfer portal window officially opened on Monday, and players have 45 days to enter the portal before it closes. It will reopen again after spring practice.

With that in mind, here are the LSU players that have announced their intention to transfer, as well as any commits the Tigers have landed through the portal. We will keep this tracker updated as more players announce their decisions.

UPDATED 12/9

LB Antoine Sampah (Out)

A former top-100 prospect from Virginia, Sampah appeared in just six games in two seasons with the Tigers, recording no stats. He announced his intention to enter the portal in August and was not listed on the roster this season.

LB Phillip Webb (Out)

Another former top-100 recruit, Webb played in three games last fall and totaled one tackle. Like Sampah, he announced his decision to transfer in August and was not listed on the roster.

CB Damarius McGhee (Out)

McGhee saw action in 12 games in 2021 as a true freshman, but he played in just one this fall — recording no stats — as he took a redshirt year. He will have three remaining seasons of eligibility at his next stop.

WR Jack Bech (Out)

One of the bigger portal surprises for LSU so far, Bech moves on after a quiet sophomore season to follow up a breakout true freshman campaign. After leading the team in catches in 2021, Bech had just 16 for 200 yards and a touchdown this season.

CB Raydarious Jones (Out)

Jones appeared in 16 games in three years with LSU, making no starts and contributing sparingly with nine career tackles. He was suspended for all of 2022 for academic reasons.

DE Desmond Little (Out)

Little has appeared in 12 games over the last two seasons but struggled to establish himself in the defensive end rotation after having 2.5 sacks in 2021. He’ll leave LSU’s depth situation a bit questionable at the edge.

TE Kole Taylor (Out)

With the emergency of Mason Taylor, Kole Taylor saw his production drop off despite playing in 13 games in 2022. He had just five catches for 55 yards this season, and he will take his talents and remaining eligibility elsewhere.

LB Kolbe Fields (Out)

Fields transferred in this past offseason after appearing in four games as a true freshman at South Carolina. He played in 11 for the Tigers in 2022, but he recorded just four total tackles and will re-enter the portal with four remaining years of eligibility.

OL Cameron Wire (Out)

Wire appeared in 26 games over four years, starting 11 at both guard and tackle. He was supplanted this fall by Will Campbell and Emery Jones, appearing in just four games with one start. He’ll enter the transfer portal with one remaining season of eligibility.